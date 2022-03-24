The federal government is exploring every avenue to ensure that Nigeria's electricity supply is stable

Officials recently met with solar power developers to discuss an issue that has been lingering since the year 2016

Nigeria's minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu says renewable energy can make a difference, considering the energy demands of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Wednesday, March 23 met with solar power developers to discuss the framework for the resolution of the impasse on the 1-Gigawatt Solar Power Plants ($1 billion in new investment).

Legit.ng gathered that the impasse had prevented developers from moving to the site since signing Power Purchase Agreements in 2016.

Minister Abubakar Aliyu says government will continue to explore diverse ways of ensuring that electricity supply improves. Photo credit: Ministry of Power

The latest discussions were held at a meeting hosted by the minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu and chaired by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab S. Ahmed.

Also in attendance were the special adviser to the president on infrastructure, Engr. Ahmad Zakari, financiers, development partners, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) electricity distribution companies, and other stakeholders.

In her opening remarks, Minister Ahmed said the presence of developers at the meeting was proof of their commitment to the success of the project.

In his remarks, Engr. Aliyu pointed out that 1-Gigawatt of renewable energy can make a difference, considering the energy demands of Nigeria.

The minister also said the federal government is confronting electricity challenges with the implementation of numerous initiatives, and that current measures taken to improve electricity supply in Nigeria are yielding results.

He further stated that the government will continue to explore diverse ways of ensuring that electricity supply improves in the country.

On his part, the special adviser to the president on infrastructure Engr. Ahmed Zakari stated that the resolution of all issues delaying the take-off of the project will accelerate the government’s commitment to achieving 30% of grid power from renewable energy sources by 2030.

He further stated that diversifying Nigeria’s energy sources will balance the energy demands of the country and mitigate future occurrences of grid disruptions occasioned by gas supply challenges.

It is expected that developers will move to the site this year and some of the projects should commence operation by 2023.

FG gives update on electricity situation, says restoration of regular power supply imminent

Recall that the federal government recently updated Nigerians on the progress so far made to address the recent challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Nigeria was recently thrown into darkness after the national grid lost about 00mw generation capacity as a consequence of simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar, and the Afam VI power plants.

The available generation capacity was further exacerbated by the ongoing water management regime at the Kainii, Jebba, and Shiroro power plants, but progress has been made so far by the ministry of power under the leadership of Engr. Aliyu.

FG to construct its first nuclear power plant, signs agreement with Russia, Pakistan

Meanwhile, the federal government has stated that bids for the building of a 4000 megawatts nuclear power plant is now open.

This was revealed by Dr. Yau Idris, Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, during the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

If the bids are successful and construction is finished, Idris claims that the factory would be the largest power plant in the country.

