Mali has been thrown into mouning, following the death of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita who died at the age of 76

Keita, ruled the West African nation from 2013 until he was ousted by a military coup in 2020 after months of anti-government protests

The former presiden't death was announced on Sunday, January 16, by Keita's former justice minister and an ex-advisor

A report by Reuters indicates that Mali’s former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has passed awat at the age of 76.

Keita's death was confirmed his former justice minister and an ex-advisor on Sunday, January 16.

Mali’s former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita died at the age of 76. Photo credit: Julien Mattia/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The ousted Malian president popularly known as IBK, ran the West African country from September 2013 to August 2020.

Though the cause of death was not made known, a former advisor said Keita died at home in the capital Bamako.

The former president's family using his initials also confirmed that Keita died arounf 9:00 am on Sunday, Aljazeera added.

Source: Legit.ng