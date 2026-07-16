Zambia published its 2026 list of countries eligible for visa-on-arrival entry, allowing travellers from selected nations to obtain visas at ports of entry

Eight African countries were confirmed eligible for Zambia's visa-on-arrival programme, with travellers also given the option of applying online

Immigration authorities advised visitors to carry valid passports, proof of accommodation and sufficient funds before travelling

Travellers planning a trip to Zambia can now check whether they qualify for a visa on arrival after the country's immigration authorities confirmed the latest list of eligible nationalities for 2026.

The updated policy allows citizens of selected countries to obtain a visa upon arrival at any designated port of entry into Zambia instead of securing one before travelling.

Zambia confirmed its latest visa-on-arrival policy for eligible foreign nationals. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Eligible visitors also have the option of applying through Zambia's online eServices portal or at selected Zambian diplomatic missions abroad.

For African travellers, the announcement means citizens of several countries across the continent can enjoy a more convenient entry process, reducing the need for lengthy embassy appointments before departure.

34 African countries eligible for Zambia visa on arrival in 2026

According to Zambia's immigration authorities, nationals of the following African countries are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival:

Burundi

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville)

Djibouti

Eritrea

Ghana

Rwanda

Western Sahara

The complete visa-on-arrival programme also extends to nationals of several countries in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, including Belarus, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Thailand, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Tourists watch the beautiful Zambian wildlife animals matching into forest. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

How does Zambia's visa-on-arrival system work?

Eligible travellers can receive their visas after arriving at Zambia's international airports and other approved ports of entry. Those who prefer to complete immigration formalities before travelling may also submit an application through Zambia's official eServices platform or obtain a visa from selected Zambian embassies abroad.

Although travellers are not required to obtain a visa before departure, immigration officers may still request supporting documents during arrival.

Applicants are generally expected to present:

A valid passport

A return or onward travel ticket

Proof of accommodation

Evidence of sufficient funds for their stay

Any additional documents requested by immigration officials

Meeting the visa-on-arrival eligibility requirements does not automatically guarantee admission into Zambia, as final entry decisions remain with immigration authorities at the border.

What travellers should know before flying

Before booking a flight, visitors are advised to verify the latest entry requirements, visa fees and passport validity rules through Zambia's official immigration channels, as immigration policies can change without prior notice.

Travellers should also ensure their passports remain valid for the duration required by Zambian authorities and carry printed copies of hotel reservations, travel itineraries and other supporting documents to facilitate a smooth arrival process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which African countries are eligible for Zambia's visa on arrival in 2026?

Eligible African countries include Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ghana, Rwanda and Western Sahara.

Can eligible travellers apply online instead of getting a visa on arrival?

Yes. Eligible nationals may also apply through Zambia's official eServices portal before travelling or obtain a visa from selected Zambian diplomatic missions.

Does visa on arrival guarantee entry into Zambia?

No. Immigration officers at the port of entry have the final authority to admit or refuse entry after verifying that travellers meet all immigration requirements.

What documents are required for a Zambia visa on arrival?

Travellers should carry a valid passport, return or onward ticket, proof of accommodation, evidence of sufficient funds and any additional documents requested by immigration authorities.

Can Nigerians get a Zambia visa on arrival?

No. Nigeria does not appear on Zambia's current list of countries eligible for a visa on arrival. Nigerian travellers should check Zambia's official immigration website to determine the appropriate visa category before travelling.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng