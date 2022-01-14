Kaduna state is has been thrown into mourning following the death of a former Attorney General, Barrister Rabo Barde

Barde was said to have died in his sleep on Monday, January 3, while recovering from an undisclosed ailment

The deceased will be buried on Saturday, January 15, in his home town in Ungwan Fari Kaninkon Kafanchan, Jemaa LGA, Kaduna state

Kaduna state - Barrister Rabo Barde, a former Attorney General of Kaduna state, has died at the age of 72.

The Punch reported that Barde died on Monday, January 3, while recovering from an ailment.

Barrister Rabo Barde, former Attorney General of Kaduna state, is dead. Photo credits: Bode Moses King, Tod Nikyob Aseh

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased will be buried in his hometown, Kafanchan, in Jemaa local government area, on Saturday, January 15.

A statement made on behalf of the family by Major Livinus Sambo (retd.) said the late Barde passed on in his sleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement read partly:

“The deceased died peacefully in his sleep while recovering from an alignment on 3rd January 2022."

Barde survived by children

The Nation reported that the deceased is survived by five children and four grandchildren.

He was also a former legal adviser of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nasarawa LGA chairman Emmanuel Leweh lumps, dies in Abuja hospital after three months in office

In another report, Emmanuel Leweh, the chairman of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state, has died after spending just three months in office.

An anonymous said the late LGA boss had a meeting with his council members at the council secretariat in Akwanga local government area on Monday, January 10.

Legit.ng gathered that the deceased slumped at the council secretariat shortly after the meeting. Leweh reportedly died at a private hospital in Abuja, on Thursday, January 13.

Tears as popular former PDP chairman dies at 54

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state, Abdulmumuni Vaki, had died.

Vaki died at the age of 54 at the Federal Medical Center Jalingo, on Wednesday, January 12, after a protracted illness.

Legit.ng gathered the deceased was a three-time state chairman of the PDP in the state. He was also a member of many federal and Taraba State boards and parastatals.

Source: Legit.ng