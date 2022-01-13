Nigeria has been thrown into a national mourning as the pioneer executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Council, Prof. Gidado Tahir, died

Tahir, who was the chairman, board of National Commission for Nonadic Education (NCNE) died on Thursday, January 13, aged 73

The deceased who lectured at the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and the University of Abuja, hailed from Adamawa state

Though details of his death are still quite sketchy as of the time of filing this report, the deceased is survived by his wife, Hajiya Asma’u Gidado Tahir, children and grand children.

Born in Toungo town in Adamawa State, on December 29, 1949, he was the Chairman, Board of National Commission for Nonadic Education (NCNE).

He lectured at at the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and the University of Abuja, where he rose to the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor before retiring.

Buhari mourns

In another report by The Punch, President Muhammadu Buhari, described Tahir, who was also the Chairman, Board of National Commission of Nomadic Education, as a “well-respected” scholar.

The Nigerian leader in reaction tp Tahir's death noted that the late professor made tremendous innovation and contributions to basic education and teacher training in the country.

Buhari's statement was contained in a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The president believed that Tahir left the scene when Nigeria needed his wise counsel, expertise and patriotic services most.

He stated that the nation would continue to treasure and build on the successful skill set, research and policy development, deposited in his students, professional networks, journals and publications.

Tears as prominent Islamic scholar dies in Kano

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Bamba, a respected Kano-based Islamic scholar, popularly known as Dr Ahmad BUK, is dead.

The scholar died at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Friday morning, January 7, after a brief illness.

Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad, one of the scholar’s sons, announced the cleric’s death.

Nigerians thrown tnto mourning as 1993 presidential election candidate dies

Meanwhile, one of the leading candidates in the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, died at 93-years-old.

Tofa's family confirmed his death on Monday, January 3, after rumours had spread on social media that the strong politician passed away three days ago.

The confirmation was shared on Monday, by one of Tofa's daughters who had earlier debunked claims of his father's death on social media three days ago.

