A former president of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who a freedom fighter, has died at the age of 84

Bouteflika, having left office in 2019, ruled the African nation for two decades and had the interest to run for a fifth term if not a massive protests among citizens

The Algerian presidency which announced his death on Friday, September 17, did not specify the nature of Bouteflika's sickness

Bouteflika's death came over two years after he stepped down from office following nationwide protest by the masses and the military after news of his plan to run for a fifth term broke, Reuters reports

A veteran of Algeria's war for independence, the former African leader held on to power in the nation for not less than finally resigning in 2019.

BBC reports that for two years after he left office, the Bouteflika was hardly or never seen by most of the citizens until his demise.

