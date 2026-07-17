Tunisia grants visa-free access to citizens of several African countries for stays of up to 90 days and rolled out a list of the selected nations

The Tunisian government is also working on an eVisa system that will allow eligible travellers to apply online without visiting an embassy

Some nationalities can still bypass tourist visa requirements if they travel as part of an organised tour with a hotel voucher

Travellers from a number of African countries can enter Tunisia without a visa, making the North African destination one of the more accessible options on the continent for leisure and tourism.

According to information published by the Tunisian visa authority, citizens from several African nations are permitted to stay in Tunisia for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa in advance.

Tunisia names 21 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African countries eligible for visa-free entry into Tunisia

The eligible African countries include:

Algeria Angola Benin Burkina Faso Cabo Verde Comoros Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Gabon Gambia Guinea Guinea-Bissau Libya Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Namibia Niger Senegal Seychelles South Africa

Organised Tour Option for Other Travellers

For travellers from countries not on the standard visa-free list, there is an alternative route. Citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macau, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan may enter Tunisia without a tourist visa provided they are travelling as part of an organised tour group and can present a valid hotel voucher upon arrival.

This arrangement gives a broader pool of visitors the chance to experience Tunisia without going through the full visa application process.

Beyond Africa, the visa-free arrangement extends to citizens of the European Union (excluding Cyprus), as well as nationals from countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, among others. Canada and Germany enjoy particularly generous terms, with their citizens permitted to stay for up to four months without a visa.

Tunisia eVisa on the Horizon

Travellers from countries currently required to obtain a visa before arrival may soon have a simpler option. The Tunisian government is actively developing an electronic visa system that would allow applicants to complete the entire process online, submitting personal details, passport information, and travel plans through a digital form and paying the applicable fee without visiting a consulate.

Once approved, the eVisa would be delivered directly to the applicant via email. No official launch date has been announced, and travellers are advised to monitor official government channels for updates.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng