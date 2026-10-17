Australia Publishes Full List of 456 Occupations that Qualify for Core Skills Visa
- Australia published the complete occupational list for its Core Skills visa, covering 456 roles across dozens of sectors
- The list spans professions from medicine, engineering, and ICT to trades such as welding, plumbing, and carpentry.
- Nigerians considering the japa route to Australia can check whether their occupation qualifies under the scheme
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Australia has released the full list of 456 occupations eligible for its Core Skills visa, a work visa pathway designed to attract skilled workers across a wide range of industries.
The occupations are classified using Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) codes and span sectors including healthcare, engineering, information technology, education, construction trades, agriculture, hospitality, and the arts.
Management and Professional Roles on the List
The list opens with senior leadership positions, including Chief Executive or Managing Director, Corporate General Manager, Sales and Marketing Manager, Finance Manager, Human Resource Manager, and Engineering Manager. Also included are roles such as Construction Project Manager, Chief Information Officer, ICT Project Manager, School Principal, and Faculty Head.
Professional roles covered include Accountant (General), Management Accountant, Taxation Accountant, External Auditor, Finance Broker, Insurance Broker, Financial Investment Adviser, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Actuary, Management Consultant, Marketing Specialist, Content Creator (Marketing), Public Relations Professional, and Aeroplane Pilot, among others.
Full List of 456 Qualifying Occupations
1. 111111 Chief Executive or Managing Director
2. 111211 Corporate General Manager
3. 121111 Aquaculture Farmer
4. 121311 Apiarist
5. 121313 Dairy Cattle Farmer
6. 121315 Goat Farmer
7. 121318 Pig Farmer
8. 121321 Poultry Farmer
9. 121611 Flower Grower
10. 131112 Sales and Marketing Manager
11. 131113 Advertising Manager
12. 132111 Corporate Services Manager
13. 132211 Finance Manager
14. 132311 Human Resource Manager
15. 132411 Policy and Planning Manager
16. 132511 Research and Development Manager
17. 133111 Construction Project Manager
18. 133112 Project Builder
19. 133211 Engineering Manager
20. 133511 Production Manager (Forestry)
21. 133512 Production Manager (Manufacturing)
22. 133611 Supply and Distribution Manager
23. 133612 Procurement Manager
24. 134211 Medical Administrator / Medical Superintendent
25. 134212 Nursing Clinical Director
26. 134213 Primary Health Organisation Manager
27. 134311 School Principal
28. 134411 Faculty Head
29. 134499 Education Managers nec
30. 135111 Chief Information Officer
31. 135112 ICT Project Manager
32. 135199 ICT Managers nec
33. 139911 Arts Administrator or Manager
34. 139912 Environmental Manager
35. 139913 Laboratory Manager
36. 139916 Quality Assurance Manager
37. 139917 Regulatory Affairs Manager
38. 141311 Hotel or Motel Manager
39. 141411 Licensed Club Manager
40. 141999 Accommodation and Hospitality Managers nec
41. 142111 Retail Manager (General)
42. 142116 Travel Agency Manager
43. 149411 Fleet Manager
44. 149911 Boarding Kennel or Cattery Operator
45. 149912 Cinema or Theatre Manager
46. 149915 Equipment Hire Manager
47. 149999 Hospitality, Retail and Service Managers nec
48. 211212 Music Director
49. 212111 Artistic Director
50. 212315 Program Director (Television or Radio)
51. 212316 Stage Manager
52. 212317 Technical Director
53. 212318 Video Producer
54. 212413 Print Journalist
55. 212414 Radio Journalist
56. 212415 Technical Writer
57. 212416 Television Journalist
58. 212499 Journalists and Other Writers nec
59. 221111 Accountant (General)
60. 221112 Management Accountant
61. 221113 Taxation Accountant
62. 221211 Company Secretary
63. 221213 External Auditor
64. 221214 Internal Auditor
65. 222112 Finance Broker
66. 222113 Insurance Broker
67. 222311 Financial Investment Adviser
68. 223111 Human Resource Adviser
69. 223112 Recruitment Consultant
70. 223113 Workplace Relations Adviser
71. 224111 Actuary
72. 224112 Mathematician
73. 224114 Data Analyst
74. 224115 Data Scientist
75. 224116 Statistician
76. 224511 Land Economist
77. 224512 Valuer
78. 224712 Organisation and Methods Analyst
79. 224713 Management Consultant
80. 224714 Supply Chain Analyst
81. 224914 Patents Examiner
82. 224999 Information and Organisation Professionals nec
83. 225111 Advertising Specialist
84. 225113 Marketing Specialist
85. 225114 Content Creator (Marketing)
86. 225211 ICT Account Manager
87. 225212 ICT Business Development Manager
88. 225213 ICT Sales Representative
89. 225311 Public Relations Professional
90. 225411 Sales Representative (Industrial Products)
91. 225412 Sales Representative (Medical and Pharmaceutical Products)
92. 225499 Technical Sales Representatives nec
93. 231111 Aeroplane Pilot
94. 231113 Flying Instructor
95. 231114 Helicopter Pilot
96. 231199 Air Transport Professionals nec
97. 231212 Ship's Engineer
98. 232111 Architect
99. 232112 Landscape Architect
100. 232212 Surveyor
101. 232213 Cartographer
102. 232214 Other Spatial Scientist
103. 232313 Jewellery Designer
104. 232412 Illustrator
105. 232413 Multimedia Designer
106. 232414 Web Designer
107. 232511 Interior Designer
108. 232611 Urban and Regional Planner
109. 233111 Chemical Engineer
110. 233112 Materials Engineer
111. 233211 Civil Engineer
112. 233212 Geotechnical Engineer
113. 233213 Quantity Surveyor
114. 233214 Structural Engineer
115. 233215 Transport Engineer
116. 233311 Electrical Engineer
117. 233411 Electronics Engineer
118. 233511 Industrial Engineer
119. 233512 Mechanical Engineer
120. 233513 Production or Plant Engineer
121. 233611 Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)
122. 233612 Petroleum Engineer
123. 233911 Aeronautical Engineer
124. 233912 Agricultural Engineer
125. 233913 Biomedical Engineer
126. 233914 Engineering Technologist
127. 233915 Environmental Engineer
128. 233916 Naval Architect / Marine Designer
129. 233999 Engineering Professionals nec
130. 234111 Agricultural Consultant
131. 234114 Agricultural Research Scientist
132. 234115 Agronomist
133. 234116 Aquaculture or Fisheries Scientist
134. 234211 Chemist
135. 234212 Food Technologist
136. 234213 Wine Maker
137. 234312 Environmental Consultant
138. 234399 Environmental Scientists nec
139. 234411 Geologist
140. 234412 Geophysicist
141. 234413 Hydrogeologist
142. 234511 Life Scientist (General)
143. 234513 Biochemist
144. 234515 Botanist
145. 234516 Marine Biologist
146. 234521 Entomologist
147. 234522 Zoologist
148. 234599 Life Scientists nec
149. 234612 Respiratory Scientist
150. 234711 Veterinarian
151. 234911 Conservator
152. 234912 Metallurgist
153. 234913 Meteorologist
154. 234914 Physicist
155. 234999 Natural and Physical Science Professionals nec
156. 241111 Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teacher
157. 241213 Primary School Teacher
158. 241311 Middle School Teacher / Intermediate School Teacher
159. 241411 Secondary School Teacher
160. 241511 Special Needs Teacher
161. 241512 Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
162. 241513 Teacher of the Sight Impaired
163. 241599 Special Education Teachers nec
164. 242111 University Lecturer
165. 242211 Vocational Education Teacher / Polytechnic Teacher
166. 249112 Education Reviewer
167. 249214 Music Teacher (Private Tuition)
168. 249299 Private Tutors and Teachers nec
169. 251111 Dietitian
170. 251211 Medical Diagnostic Radiographer
171. 251212 Medical Radiation Therapist
172. 251213 Nuclear Medicine Technologist
173. 251214 Sonographer
174. 251312 Occupational Health and Safety Adviser
175. 251411 Optometrist
176. 251412 Orthoptist
177. 251511 Hospital Pharmacist
178. 251512 Industrial Pharmacist
179. 251513 Retail Pharmacist
180. 251912 Orthotist or Prosthetist
181. 251999 Health Diagnostic and Promotion Professionals nec
182. 252214 Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner
183. 252299 Complementary Health Therapists nec
184. 252311 Dental Specialist
185. 252312 Dentist
186. 252411 Occupational Therapist
187. 252511 Physiotherapist
188. 252611 Podiatrist
189. 252711 Audiologist
190. 252712 Speech Pathologist / Speech Language Therapist
191. 253111 General Practitioner
192. 253112 Resident Medical Officer
193. 253211 Anaesthetist
194. 253311 Specialist Physician (General Medicine)
195. 253312 Cardiologist
196. 253313 Clinical Haematologist
197. 253314 Medical Oncologist
198. 253315 Endocrinologist
199. 253316 Gastroenterologist
200. 253317 Intensive Care Specialist
201. 253318 Neurologist
202. 253321 Paediatrician
203. 253322 Renal Medicine Specialist
204. 253323 Rheumatologist
205. 253324 Thoracic Medicine Specialist
206. 253399 Specialist Physicians nec
207. 253411 Psychiatrist
208. 253511 Surgeon (General)
209. 253512 Cardiothoracic Surgeon
210. 253513 Neurosurgeon
211. 253514 Orthopaedic Surgeon
212. 253515 Otorhinolaryngologist
213. 253516 Paediatric Surgeon
214. 253517 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon
215. 253518 Urologist
216. 253521 Vascular Surgeon
217. 253911 Dermatologist
218. 253912 Emergency Medicine Specialist
219. 253913 Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
220. 253914 Ophthalmologist
221. 253915 Pathologist
222. 253917 Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist
223. 253918 Radiation Oncologist
224. 253999 Medical Practitioners nec
225. 254111 Midwife
226. 254211 Nurse Educator
227. 254212 Nurse Researcher
228. 254411 Nurse Practitioner
229. 254412 Registered Nurse (Aged Care)
230. 254413 Registered Nurse (Child and Family Health)
231. 254414 Registered Nurse (Community Health)
232. 254415 Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency)
233. 254416 Registered Nurse (Developmental Disability)
234. 254417 Registered Nurse (Disability and Rehabilitation)
235. 254418 Registered Nurse (Medical)
236. 254421 Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)
237. 254422 Registered Nurse (Mental Health)
238. 254423 Registered Nurse (Perioperative)
239. 254424 Registered Nurse (Surgical)
240. 254425 Registered Nurse (Paediatrics)
241. 254499 Registered Nurses nec
242. 261111 ICT Business Analyst
243. 261112 Systems Analyst
244. 261211 Multimedia Specialist
245. 261212 Web Developer
246. 261311 Analyst Programmer
247. 261312 Developer Programmer
248. 261313 Software Engineer
249. 261314 Software Tester
250. 261315 Cyber Security Engineer
251. 261316 Devops Engineer
252. 261317 Penetrationn Tester
253. 261399 Software and Applications Programmers nec
254. 262111 Database Administrator
255. 262113 Systems Administrator
256. 262114 Cyber Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist
257. 262115 Cyber Security Advice and Assessment Specialist
258. 262116 Cyber Security Analyst
259. 262117 Cyber Security Architect
260. 262118 Cyber Security Operations Coordinator
261. 263111 Computer Network and Systems Engineer
262. 263112 Network Administrator
263. 263113 Network Analyst
264. 263211 ICT Quality Assurance Engineer
265. 263213 ICT Systems Test Engineer
266. 263299 ICT Support and Test Engineers nec
267. 263312 Telecommunications Network Engineer
268. 271111 Barrister
269. 271214 Intellectual Property Lawyer
270. 271299 Judicial and Other Legal Professionals nec
271. 271311 Solicitor
272. 272112 Drug and Alcohol Counsellor
273. 272114 Rehabilitation Counsellor
274. 272115 Student Counsellor
275. 272311 Clinical Psychologist
276. 272312 Educational Psychologist
277. 272313 Organisational Psychologist
278. 272314 Psychotherapist
279. 272399 Psychologists nec
280. 272413 Translator
281. 272511 Social Worker
282. 272612 Recreation Officer / Recreation Coordinator
283. 311112 Agricultural and Agritech Technician
284. 311113 Animal Husbandry Technician
285. 311114 Aquaculture or Fisheries Technician
286. 311115 Irrigation Designer
287. 311211 Anaesthetic Technician
288. 311212 Cardiac Technician
289. 311215 Pharmacy Technician
290. 311217 Respiratory Technician
291. 311299 Medical Technicians nec
292. 311312 Meat Inspector
293. 311314 Primary Products Quality Assurance Officer
294. 311399 Primary Products Assurance and Inspection Officers nec
295. 311411 Chemistry Technician
296. 311412 Earth Science Technician
297. 311499 Science Technicians nec
298. 312111 Architectural Draftsperson
299. 312112 Building Associate
300. 312113 Building Inspector
301. 312114 Construction Estimator
302. 312116 Surveying or Spatial Science Technician
303. 312199 Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians nec
304. 312211 Civil Engineering Draftsperson
305. 312212 Civil Engineering Technician
306. 312311 Electrical Engineering Draftsperson
307. 312312 Electrical Engineering Technician
308. 312412 Electronic Engineering Technician
309. 312511 Mechanical Engineering Draftsperson
310. 312512 Mechanical Engineering Technician
311. 312911 Maintenance Planner
312. 312912 Metallurgical or Materials Technician
313. 312913 Mine Deputy
314. 312914 Other Draftsperson
315. 312999 Building and Engineering Technicians nec
316. 313111 Hardware Technician
317. 313112 ICT Customer Support Officer
318. 313113 Web Administrator
319. 313199 ICT Support Technicians nec
320. 313212 Telecommunications Field Engineer
321. 313213 Telecommunications Network Planner
322. 313214 Telecommunications Technical Officer or Technologist
323. 321111 Automotive Electrician
324. 321211 Motor Mechanic (General)
325. 321212 Diesel Motor Mechanic
326. 321213 Motorcycle Mechanic
327. 321214 Small Engine Mechanic
328. 322112 Electroplater
329. 322113 Farrier
330. 322114 Metal Casting Trades Worker
331. 322211 Sheetmetal Worker
332. 322311 Metal Fabricator
333. 322312 Pressure Welder
334. 322313 Welder (First Class)
335. 323111 Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Avionics)
336. 323112 Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Mechanical)
337. 323113 Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Structures)
338. 323211 Fitter (General)
339. 323212 Fitter and Turner
340. 323213 Fitter-Welder
341. 323214 Metal Machinist (First Class)
342. 323215 Textile, Clothing and Footwear Mechanic
343. 323299 Metal Fitters and Machinists nec
344. 323313 Locksmith
345. 323314 Precision Instrument Maker and Repairer
346. 323411 Engineering Patternmaker
347. 323412 Toolmaker
348. 324111 Panelbeater
349. 324211 Vehicle Body Builder
350. 324212 Vehicle Trimmer
351. 324311 Vehicle Painter
352. 331111 Bricklayer
353. 331112 Stonemason
354. 331211 Carpenter and Joiner
355. 331212 Carpenter
356. 331213 Joiner
357. 332111 Floor Finisher
358. 332211 Painter
359. 333111 Glazier
360. 333211 Plasterer (Wall and Ceiling)
361. 333212 Renderer (Solid Plaster)
362. 333311 Roof Tiler
363. 333411 Wall and Floor Tiler
364. 334112 Airconditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber
365. 334113 Drainer
366. 334114 Gasfitter
367. 334115 Roof Plumber
368. 334116 Plumber (General)
369. 334117 Fire Protection Plumber
370. 341111 Electrician (General)
371. 341112 Electrician (Special Class)
372. 342111 Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic
373. 342211 Electrical Linesworker / Electrical Line Mechanic
374. 342212 Technical Cable Jointer
375. 342311 Business Machine Mechanic
376. 342313 Electronic Equipment Trades Worker
377. 342314 Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (General)
378. 342315 Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (Special Class)
379. 342411 Cabler (Data and Telecommunications)
380. 342412 Telecommunications Cable Jointer
381. 342413 Telecommunications Linesworker / Telecommunications Line Mechanic
382. 342414 Telecommunications Technician
383. 351111 Baker
384. 351112 Pastrycook
385. 351211 Butcher or Smallgoods Maker
386. 351311 Chef
387. 351411 Cook
388. 361111 Dog Handler or Trainer
389. 361112 Horse Trainer
390. 361311 Veterinary Nurse
391. 362411 Nurseryperson
392. 362511 Arborist
393. 362512 Tree Worker
394. 362711 Landscape Gardener
395. 362712 Irrigation Technician
396. 391111 Hairdresser
397. 392111 Print Finisher
398. 392112 Screen Printer
399. 392211 Graphic Pre-press Trades Worker
400. 392311 Printing Machinist
401. 393114 Shoemaker
402. 393311 Upholsterer
403. 394112 Cabinet Maker
404. 394113 Furniture Maker
405. 394211 Furniture Finisher
406. 394212 Picture Framer
407. 394213 Wood Machinist
408. 394299 Wood Machinists and Other Wood Trades Workers nec
409. 399111 Boat Builder and Repairer
410. 399112 Shipwright
411. 399211 Chemical Plant Operator
412. 399212 Gas or Petroleum Operator
413. 399213 Power Generation Plant Operator
414. 399513 Light Technician
415. 399516 Sound Technician
416. 399599 Performing Arts Technicians nec
417. 399611 Signwriter
418. 399911 Diver
419. 399913 Optical Dispenser / Dispensing Optician
420. 399914 Optical Mechanic
421. 399916 Plastics Technician
422. 399918 Fire Protection Equipment Technician
423. 399999 Technicians and Trades Workers nec
424. 411111 Ambulance Officer
425. 411112 Intensive Care Ambulance Paramedic
426. 411211 Dental Hygienist
427. 411212 Dental Prosthetist
428. 411213 Dental Technician
429. 411214 Dental Therapist
430. 411311 Diversional Therapist
431. 411411 Enrolled Nurse
432. 411611 Massage Therapist
433. 411711 Community Worker
434. 411713 Family Support Worker
435. 411715 Residential Care Officer
436. 411716 Youth Worker
437. 421111 Child Care Worker
438. 421114 Out of School Hours Care Worker
439. 431411 Hotel Service Manager
440. 451111 Beauty Therapist
441. 451412 Tour Guide
442. 451612 Travel Consultant
443. 451711 Flight Attendant
444. 452311 Diving Instructor (Open Water)
445. 452317 Other Sports Coach or Instructor (Wushu Martial Arts Coach or Yoga Instructor Only)
446. 452321 Sports Development Officer
447. 511111 Contract Administrator
448. 511112 Program or Project Administrator
449. 512111 Office Manager
450. 521212 Legal Secretary
451. 599111 Conveyancer
452. 599211 Clerk of Court
453. 599612 Insurance Loss Adjuster
454. 599915 Clinical Coder
455. 611211 Insurance Agent
456. 639211 Retail Buyer
What the 456 occupations mean for skilled workers hoping to move
The 456 occupations on the Core Skills Occupation List only set eligibility, they do not guarantee a visa.
To qualify, applicants still need a genuine full-time offer from an approved Australian employer, a successful employer nomination, and must meet the salary threshold, English language, health and character requirements, plus hold relevant qualifications or registration.
A skills assessment is also required for most occupations, with the exact assessing authority listed against each ANZSCO code.
For those on the japa route, the practical step is to match your current job title and duties to the closest ANZSCO occupation on the list above.
Always confirm the current salary threshold, English score and assessing body on the Department of Home Affairs website before approaching employers or migration agents.
Australia releases list of affected visa applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced new rules for Student visa subclass 500 and Student Guardian subclass 590.
The changes affect those applying for a student visa while already in Australia, as well as current student visa holders seeking another visa.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.