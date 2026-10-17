Australia published the complete occupational list for its Core Skills visa, covering 456 roles across dozens of sectors

The list spans professions from medicine, engineering, and ICT to trades such as welding, plumbing, and carpentry.

Nigerians considering the japa route to Australia can check whether their occupation qualifies under the scheme

Australia has released the full list of 456 occupations eligible for its Core Skills visa, a work visa pathway designed to attract skilled workers across a wide range of industries.

The occupations are classified using Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) codes and span sectors including healthcare, engineering, information technology, education, construction trades, agriculture, hospitality, and the arts.

Full list of 456 occupations eligible for Australia's Core Skills visa. Photo credit: Thierry Dosogne, Andrew Merry/ Getty Images, EGR.

Source: UGC

Management and Professional Roles on the List

The list opens with senior leadership positions, including Chief Executive or Managing Director, Corporate General Manager, Sales and Marketing Manager, Finance Manager, Human Resource Manager, and Engineering Manager. Also included are roles such as Construction Project Manager, Chief Information Officer, ICT Project Manager, School Principal, and Faculty Head.

Professional roles covered include Accountant (General), Management Accountant, Taxation Accountant, External Auditor, Finance Broker, Insurance Broker, Financial Investment Adviser, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Actuary, Management Consultant, Marketing Specialist, Content Creator (Marketing), Public Relations Professional, and Aeroplane Pilot, among others.

Full List of 456 Qualifying Occupations

1. 111111 Chief Executive or Managing Director

2. 111211 Corporate General Manager

3. 121111 Aquaculture Farmer

4. 121311 Apiarist

5. 121313 Dairy Cattle Farmer

6. 121315 Goat Farmer

7. 121318 Pig Farmer

8. 121321 Poultry Farmer

9. 121611 Flower Grower

10. 131112 Sales and Marketing Manager

11. 131113 Advertising Manager

12. 132111 Corporate Services Manager

13. 132211 Finance Manager

14. 132311 Human Resource Manager

15. 132411 Policy and Planning Manager

16. 132511 Research and Development Manager

17. 133111 Construction Project Manager

18. 133112 Project Builder

19. 133211 Engineering Manager

20. 133511 Production Manager (Forestry)

21. 133512 Production Manager (Manufacturing)

22. 133611 Supply and Distribution Manager

23. 133612 Procurement Manager

24. 134211 Medical Administrator / Medical Superintendent

25. 134212 Nursing Clinical Director

26. 134213 Primary Health Organisation Manager

27. 134311 School Principal

28. 134411 Faculty Head

29. 134499 Education Managers nec

30. 135111 Chief Information Officer

31. 135112 ICT Project Manager

32. 135199 ICT Managers nec

33. 139911 Arts Administrator or Manager

34. 139912 Environmental Manager

35. 139913 Laboratory Manager

36. 139916 Quality Assurance Manager

37. 139917 Regulatory Affairs Manager

38. 141311 Hotel or Motel Manager

39. 141411 Licensed Club Manager

40. 141999 Accommodation and Hospitality Managers nec

41. 142111 Retail Manager (General)

42. 142116 Travel Agency Manager

43. 149411 Fleet Manager

44. 149911 Boarding Kennel or Cattery Operator

45. 149912 Cinema or Theatre Manager

46. 149915 Equipment Hire Manager

47. 149999 Hospitality, Retail and Service Managers nec

48. 211212 Music Director

49. 212111 Artistic Director

50. 212315 Program Director (Television or Radio)

51. 212316 Stage Manager

52. 212317 Technical Director

53. 212318 Video Producer

54. 212413 Print Journalist

55. 212414 Radio Journalist

56. 212415 Technical Writer

57. 212416 Television Journalist

58. 212499 Journalists and Other Writers nec

59. 221111 Accountant (General)

60. 221112 Management Accountant

61. 221113 Taxation Accountant

62. 221211 Company Secretary

63. 221213 External Auditor

64. 221214 Internal Auditor

65. 222112 Finance Broker

66. 222113 Insurance Broker

67. 222311 Financial Investment Adviser

68. 223111 Human Resource Adviser

69. 223112 Recruitment Consultant

70. 223113 Workplace Relations Adviser

71. 224111 Actuary

72. 224112 Mathematician

73. 224114 Data Analyst

74. 224115 Data Scientist

75. 224116 Statistician

76. 224511 Land Economist

77. 224512 Valuer

78. 224712 Organisation and Methods Analyst

79. 224713 Management Consultant

80. 224714 Supply Chain Analyst

81. 224914 Patents Examiner

82. 224999 Information and Organisation Professionals nec

83. 225111 Advertising Specialist

84. 225113 Marketing Specialist

85. 225114 Content Creator (Marketing)

86. 225211 ICT Account Manager

87. 225212 ICT Business Development Manager

88. 225213 ICT Sales Representative

89. 225311 Public Relations Professional

90. 225411 Sales Representative (Industrial Products)

91. 225412 Sales Representative (Medical and Pharmaceutical Products)

92. 225499 Technical Sales Representatives nec

93. 231111 Aeroplane Pilot

94. 231113 Flying Instructor

95. 231114 Helicopter Pilot

96. 231199 Air Transport Professionals nec

97. 231212 Ship's Engineer

98. 232111 Architect

99. 232112 Landscape Architect

100. 232212 Surveyor

101. 232213 Cartographer

102. 232214 Other Spatial Scientist

103. 232313 Jewellery Designer

104. 232412 Illustrator

105. 232413 Multimedia Designer

106. 232414 Web Designer

107. 232511 Interior Designer

108. 232611 Urban and Regional Planner

109. 233111 Chemical Engineer

110. 233112 Materials Engineer

111. 233211 Civil Engineer

112. 233212 Geotechnical Engineer

113. 233213 Quantity Surveyor

114. 233214 Structural Engineer

115. 233215 Transport Engineer

116. 233311 Electrical Engineer

117. 233411 Electronics Engineer

118. 233511 Industrial Engineer

119. 233512 Mechanical Engineer

120. 233513 Production or Plant Engineer

121. 233611 Mining Engineer (excluding Petroleum)

122. 233612 Petroleum Engineer

123. 233911 Aeronautical Engineer

124. 233912 Agricultural Engineer

125. 233913 Biomedical Engineer

126. 233914 Engineering Technologist

127. 233915 Environmental Engineer

128. 233916 Naval Architect / Marine Designer

129. 233999 Engineering Professionals nec

130. 234111 Agricultural Consultant

131. 234114 Agricultural Research Scientist

132. 234115 Agronomist

133. 234116 Aquaculture or Fisheries Scientist

134. 234211 Chemist

135. 234212 Food Technologist

136. 234213 Wine Maker

137. 234312 Environmental Consultant

138. 234399 Environmental Scientists nec

139. 234411 Geologist

140. 234412 Geophysicist

141. 234413 Hydrogeologist

142. 234511 Life Scientist (General)

143. 234513 Biochemist

144. 234515 Botanist

145. 234516 Marine Biologist

146. 234521 Entomologist

147. 234522 Zoologist

148. 234599 Life Scientists nec

149. 234612 Respiratory Scientist

150. 234711 Veterinarian

151. 234911 Conservator

152. 234912 Metallurgist

153. 234913 Meteorologist

154. 234914 Physicist

155. 234999 Natural and Physical Science Professionals nec

156. 241111 Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teacher

157. 241213 Primary School Teacher

158. 241311 Middle School Teacher / Intermediate School Teacher

159. 241411 Secondary School Teacher

160. 241511 Special Needs Teacher

161. 241512 Teacher of the Hearing Impaired

162. 241513 Teacher of the Sight Impaired

163. 241599 Special Education Teachers nec

164. 242111 University Lecturer

165. 242211 Vocational Education Teacher / Polytechnic Teacher

166. 249112 Education Reviewer

167. 249214 Music Teacher (Private Tuition)

168. 249299 Private Tutors and Teachers nec

169. 251111 Dietitian

170. 251211 Medical Diagnostic Radiographer

171. 251212 Medical Radiation Therapist

172. 251213 Nuclear Medicine Technologist

173. 251214 Sonographer

174. 251312 Occupational Health and Safety Adviser

175. 251411 Optometrist

176. 251412 Orthoptist

177. 251511 Hospital Pharmacist

178. 251512 Industrial Pharmacist

179. 251513 Retail Pharmacist

180. 251912 Orthotist or Prosthetist

181. 251999 Health Diagnostic and Promotion Professionals nec

182. 252214 Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner

183. 252299 Complementary Health Therapists nec

184. 252311 Dental Specialist

185. 252312 Dentist

186. 252411 Occupational Therapist

187. 252511 Physiotherapist

188. 252611 Podiatrist

189. 252711 Audiologist

190. 252712 Speech Pathologist / Speech Language Therapist

191. 253111 General Practitioner

192. 253112 Resident Medical Officer

193. 253211 Anaesthetist

194. 253311 Specialist Physician (General Medicine)

195. 253312 Cardiologist

196. 253313 Clinical Haematologist

197. 253314 Medical Oncologist

198. 253315 Endocrinologist

199. 253316 Gastroenterologist

200. 253317 Intensive Care Specialist

201. 253318 Neurologist

202. 253321 Paediatrician

203. 253322 Renal Medicine Specialist

204. 253323 Rheumatologist

205. 253324 Thoracic Medicine Specialist

206. 253399 Specialist Physicians nec

207. 253411 Psychiatrist

208. 253511 Surgeon (General)

209. 253512 Cardiothoracic Surgeon

210. 253513 Neurosurgeon

211. 253514 Orthopaedic Surgeon

212. 253515 Otorhinolaryngologist

213. 253516 Paediatric Surgeon

214. 253517 Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

215. 253518 Urologist

216. 253521 Vascular Surgeon

217. 253911 Dermatologist

218. 253912 Emergency Medicine Specialist

219. 253913 Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

220. 253914 Ophthalmologist

221. 253915 Pathologist

222. 253917 Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist

223. 253918 Radiation Oncologist

224. 253999 Medical Practitioners nec

225. 254111 Midwife

226. 254211 Nurse Educator

227. 254212 Nurse Researcher

228. 254411 Nurse Practitioner

229. 254412 Registered Nurse (Aged Care)

230. 254413 Registered Nurse (Child and Family Health)

231. 254414 Registered Nurse (Community Health)

232. 254415 Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency)

233. 254416 Registered Nurse (Developmental Disability)

234. 254417 Registered Nurse (Disability and Rehabilitation)

235. 254418 Registered Nurse (Medical)

236. 254421 Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)

237. 254422 Registered Nurse (Mental Health)

238. 254423 Registered Nurse (Perioperative)

239. 254424 Registered Nurse (Surgical)

240. 254425 Registered Nurse (Paediatrics)

241. 254499 Registered Nurses nec

242. 261111 ICT Business Analyst

243. 261112 Systems Analyst

244. 261211 Multimedia Specialist

245. 261212 Web Developer

246. 261311 Analyst Programmer

247. 261312 Developer Programmer

248. 261313 Software Engineer

249. 261314 Software Tester

250. 261315 Cyber Security Engineer

251. 261316 Devops Engineer

252. 261317 Penetrationn Tester

253. 261399 Software and Applications Programmers nec

254. 262111 Database Administrator

255. 262113 Systems Administrator

256. 262114 Cyber Governance Risk and Compliance Specialist

257. 262115 Cyber Security Advice and Assessment Specialist

258. 262116 Cyber Security Analyst

259. 262117 Cyber Security Architect

260. 262118 Cyber Security Operations Coordinator

261. 263111 Computer Network and Systems Engineer

262. 263112 Network Administrator

263. 263113 Network Analyst

264. 263211 ICT Quality Assurance Engineer

265. 263213 ICT Systems Test Engineer

266. 263299 ICT Support and Test Engineers nec

267. 263312 Telecommunications Network Engineer

268. 271111 Barrister

269. 271214 Intellectual Property Lawyer

270. 271299 Judicial and Other Legal Professionals nec

271. 271311 Solicitor

272. 272112 Drug and Alcohol Counsellor

273. 272114 Rehabilitation Counsellor

274. 272115 Student Counsellor

275. 272311 Clinical Psychologist

276. 272312 Educational Psychologist

277. 272313 Organisational Psychologist

278. 272314 Psychotherapist

279. 272399 Psychologists nec

280. 272413 Translator

281. 272511 Social Worker

282. 272612 Recreation Officer / Recreation Coordinator

283. 311112 Agricultural and Agritech Technician

284. 311113 Animal Husbandry Technician

285. 311114 Aquaculture or Fisheries Technician

286. 311115 Irrigation Designer

287. 311211 Anaesthetic Technician

288. 311212 Cardiac Technician

289. 311215 Pharmacy Technician

290. 311217 Respiratory Technician

291. 311299 Medical Technicians nec

292. 311312 Meat Inspector

293. 311314 Primary Products Quality Assurance Officer

294. 311399 Primary Products Assurance and Inspection Officers nec

295. 311411 Chemistry Technician

296. 311412 Earth Science Technician

297. 311499 Science Technicians nec

298. 312111 Architectural Draftsperson

299. 312112 Building Associate

300. 312113 Building Inspector

301. 312114 Construction Estimator

302. 312116 Surveying or Spatial Science Technician

303. 312199 Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians nec

304. 312211 Civil Engineering Draftsperson

305. 312212 Civil Engineering Technician

306. 312311 Electrical Engineering Draftsperson

307. 312312 Electrical Engineering Technician

308. 312412 Electronic Engineering Technician

309. 312511 Mechanical Engineering Draftsperson

310. 312512 Mechanical Engineering Technician

311. 312911 Maintenance Planner

312. 312912 Metallurgical or Materials Technician

313. 312913 Mine Deputy

314. 312914 Other Draftsperson

315. 312999 Building and Engineering Technicians nec

316. 313111 Hardware Technician

317. 313112 ICT Customer Support Officer

318. 313113 Web Administrator

319. 313199 ICT Support Technicians nec

320. 313212 Telecommunications Field Engineer

321. 313213 Telecommunications Network Planner

322. 313214 Telecommunications Technical Officer or Technologist

323. 321111 Automotive Electrician

324. 321211 Motor Mechanic (General)

325. 321212 Diesel Motor Mechanic

326. 321213 Motorcycle Mechanic

327. 321214 Small Engine Mechanic

328. 322112 Electroplater

329. 322113 Farrier

330. 322114 Metal Casting Trades Worker

331. 322211 Sheetmetal Worker

332. 322311 Metal Fabricator

333. 322312 Pressure Welder

334. 322313 Welder (First Class)

335. 323111 Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Avionics)

336. 323112 Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Mechanical)

337. 323113 Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Structures)

338. 323211 Fitter (General)

339. 323212 Fitter and Turner

340. 323213 Fitter-Welder

341. 323214 Metal Machinist (First Class)

342. 323215 Textile, Clothing and Footwear Mechanic

343. 323299 Metal Fitters and Machinists nec

344. 323313 Locksmith

345. 323314 Precision Instrument Maker and Repairer

346. 323411 Engineering Patternmaker

347. 323412 Toolmaker

348. 324111 Panelbeater

349. 324211 Vehicle Body Builder

350. 324212 Vehicle Trimmer

351. 324311 Vehicle Painter

352. 331111 Bricklayer

353. 331112 Stonemason

354. 331211 Carpenter and Joiner

355. 331212 Carpenter

356. 331213 Joiner

357. 332111 Floor Finisher

358. 332211 Painter

359. 333111 Glazier

360. 333211 Plasterer (Wall and Ceiling)

361. 333212 Renderer (Solid Plaster)

362. 333311 Roof Tiler

363. 333411 Wall and Floor Tiler

364. 334112 Airconditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber

365. 334113 Drainer

366. 334114 Gasfitter

367. 334115 Roof Plumber

368. 334116 Plumber (General)

369. 334117 Fire Protection Plumber

370. 341111 Electrician (General)

371. 341112 Electrician (Special Class)

372. 342111 Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic

373. 342211 Electrical Linesworker / Electrical Line Mechanic

374. 342212 Technical Cable Jointer

375. 342311 Business Machine Mechanic

376. 342313 Electronic Equipment Trades Worker

377. 342314 Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (General)

378. 342315 Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (Special Class)

379. 342411 Cabler (Data and Telecommunications)

380. 342412 Telecommunications Cable Jointer

381. 342413 Telecommunications Linesworker / Telecommunications Line Mechanic

382. 342414 Telecommunications Technician

383. 351111 Baker

384. 351112 Pastrycook

385. 351211 Butcher or Smallgoods Maker

386. 351311 Chef

387. 351411 Cook

388. 361111 Dog Handler or Trainer

389. 361112 Horse Trainer

390. 361311 Veterinary Nurse

391. 362411 Nurseryperson

392. 362511 Arborist

393. 362512 Tree Worker

394. 362711 Landscape Gardener

395. 362712 Irrigation Technician

396. 391111 Hairdresser

397. 392111 Print Finisher

398. 392112 Screen Printer

399. 392211 Graphic Pre-press Trades Worker

400. 392311 Printing Machinist

401. 393114 Shoemaker

402. 393311 Upholsterer

403. 394112 Cabinet Maker

404. 394113 Furniture Maker

405. 394211 Furniture Finisher

406. 394212 Picture Framer

407. 394213 Wood Machinist

408. 394299 Wood Machinists and Other Wood Trades Workers nec

409. 399111 Boat Builder and Repairer

410. 399112 Shipwright

411. 399211 Chemical Plant Operator

412. 399212 Gas or Petroleum Operator

413. 399213 Power Generation Plant Operator

414. 399513 Light Technician

415. 399516 Sound Technician

416. 399599 Performing Arts Technicians nec

417. 399611 Signwriter

418. 399911 Diver

419. 399913 Optical Dispenser / Dispensing Optician

420. 399914 Optical Mechanic

421. 399916 Plastics Technician

422. 399918 Fire Protection Equipment Technician

423. 399999 Technicians and Trades Workers nec

424. 411111 Ambulance Officer

425. 411112 Intensive Care Ambulance Paramedic

426. 411211 Dental Hygienist

427. 411212 Dental Prosthetist

428. 411213 Dental Technician

429. 411214 Dental Therapist

430. 411311 Diversional Therapist

431. 411411 Enrolled Nurse

432. 411611 Massage Therapist

433. 411711 Community Worker

434. 411713 Family Support Worker

435. 411715 Residential Care Officer

436. 411716 Youth Worker

437. 421111 Child Care Worker

438. 421114 Out of School Hours Care Worker

439. 431411 Hotel Service Manager

440. 451111 Beauty Therapist

441. 451412 Tour Guide

442. 451612 Travel Consultant

443. 451711 Flight Attendant

444. 452311 Diving Instructor (Open Water)

445. 452317 Other Sports Coach or Instructor (Wushu Martial Arts Coach or Yoga Instructor Only)

446. 452321 Sports Development Officer

447. 511111 Contract Administrator

448. 511112 Program or Project Administrator

449. 512111 Office Manager

450. 521212 Legal Secretary

451. 599111 Conveyancer

452. 599211 Clerk of Court

453. 599612 Insurance Loss Adjuster

454. 599915 Clinical Coder

455. 611211 Insurance Agent

456. 639211 Retail Buyer

What the 456 occupations mean for skilled workers hoping to move

The 456 occupations on the Core Skills Occupation List only set eligibility, they do not guarantee a visa.

To qualify, applicants still need a genuine full-time offer from an approved Australian employer, a successful employer nomination, and must meet the salary threshold, English language, health and character requirements, plus hold relevant qualifications or registration.

A skills assessment is also required for most occupations, with the exact assessing authority listed against each ANZSCO code.

For those on the japa route, the practical step is to match your current job title and duties to the closest ANZSCO occupation on the list above.

Always confirm the current salary threshold, English score and assessing body on the Department of Home Affairs website before approaching employers or migration agents.

Australia releases list of affected visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced new rules for Student visa subclass 500 and Student Guardian subclass 590.

The changes affect those applying for a student visa while already in Australia, as well as current student visa holders seeking another visa.

Source: Legit.ng