Malaysia has mentioned the specific categories of foreign nationals who qualify to apply for a Residence Pass under the country's immigration regulations

The pass covers foreigners with family ties to Malaysian citizens, family ties to Permanent Residents, and former Malaysian citizens who lost or gave up their nationality

Each category carries its own set of eligibility conditions, including age limits and valid pass requirements

Malaysia's Immigration Department has published the official categories of foreign nationals who are eligible to apply for a Residence Pass, offering clarity on who qualifies to live in the country under this specific immigration arrangement.

According to the Immigration Department of Malaysia, a Residence Pass is issued to any foreign national who falls under the categories specified in Regulation 16A of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Malaysia mentions the fee 3 foreigners must pay for a residence pass. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

3 categories for Malaysia residence pass

Three distinct groups of applicants are recognised under the scheme:

1. Category 3 covers foreign nationals with family ties to a Malaysian citizen. This includes the spouse of a citizen, biological, step-, or adopted children of a citizen who are aged 18 and below, divorced or widowed individuals who were previously married to a Malaysian citizen and share a biological child who holds Malaysian citizenship, as well as the biological parents of a Malaysian citizen. Parents-in-law of a Malaysian citizen are also eligible, provided they already hold a valid pass in Malaysia.

2. Category 4 applies to foreign nationals connected to a permanent resident of Malaysia. Eligibility here extends to the biological children of a permanent resident who are 18 years old and below, along with the spouse of a permanent resident.

3. Category 5 is reserved for ex-Malaysians, meaning individuals who were once citizens of Malaysia but either voluntarily gave up their citizenship or were deprived of it at some point.

According to the Malaysian government, its residence pass amounts to RM 500.00 (N163,149.50) for five years.

Who issues the Malaysia residence pass

The residence pass falls under the jurisdiction of the Immigration Department of Malaysia, which administers the country's immigration framework. The categories are drawn directly from the Immigration Regulations 1963, a long-standing legal instrument that continues to govern how foreign nationals are classified and processed within the country's immigration system.

Full details of the eligibility requirements and application process are available on the Immigration Department of Malaysia's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) listed two family groups eligible for immigration benefits through the foreign military recruits.

Malaysia announces 3 visa types available

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia announced the three types of visas Malaysia offers foreign nationals, including the rules for single-entry, multiple-entry and transit visas.

Indian and Chinese citizens can qualify for a multiple-entry visa for social visits, but each stay is limited to 30 days. Applicants must also show they have enough money for their trip and a confirmed return ticket.

Source: Legit.ng