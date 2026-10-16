Abu Dhabi has set a clear revenue threshold that foreign entrepreneurs must meet to qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa

The official requirement ties eligibility to the business being classified as an SME operating in sectors approved by specific authorities

The naira equivalent of the minimum revenue figure has drawn attention among Nigerians eyeing the UAE residency route

Abu Dhabi has officially stated how much annual revenue a foreign entrepreneur's business must generate for the owner to be eligible for the emirate's 10-year Golden Visa under the entrepreneur category. The figure, published on the official government website, sets a concrete financial benchmark for those looking to secure long-term residency in the UAE through business ownership.

According to the official criteria, the business must be classified as a small or medium enterprise and must record annual revenue of no less than AED 1,000,000 (₦362,559,564). Below is a breakdown of the key conditions tied to this visa pathway.

Golden Visa: Abu Dhabi explains how much business must generate annually. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger /Uladzimir Zuyeu

Source: Getty Images

Golden Visa entrepreneur requirement

The most critical condition is the revenue floor. An applicant's business must generate at least AED 1,000,000 in annual revenue. This applies to owners and partners in qualifying business projects and is non-negotiable as a baseline financial requirement.

Business must fall under approved sectors

The enterprise cannot operate in just any industry. The Abu Dhabi government specifies that the business project must fall within sectors approved by the Ministry of Economy, the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICP), or a relevant local authority. Applicants operating outside these approved sectors would not qualify under this category.

SME classification is mandatory

Beyond revenue and sector, the business must be formally classified as a small or medium enterprise. The official language states the project must be a "pioneering business project" that achieves SME status. A business that exceeds SME classification thresholds or has not been formally categorised may not meet this specific requirement.

Owner or partner status qualifies

The visa is open to both business owners and partners in a qualifying enterprise. This means an applicant does not need to be the sole founder; holding a recognised ownership stake in a compliant business is sufficient to pursue this residency route.

Golden Visa: Abu Dhabi lists people eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi has listed seven categories of foreigners eligible to apply for its 10-year Golden Visa.

The categories include investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students, brilliant talents, pioneers of humanitarian work, and frontline workers, with holders also allowed to sponsor their spouses, children of any age, and domestic workers without a limit on the number.

Source: Legit.ng