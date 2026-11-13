Malaysia's MDEC announced an enhanced DE Rantau Nomad Pass framework taking effect on December 1, 2026

The enhanced pass introduces a structured renewal pathway that could extend a holder's stay in Malaysia to four years

New applications will pause throughout November 2026 as authorities prepare to transition to the new framework

Malaysia's Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has announced the rollout of an enhanced framework for the DE Rantau Nomad Pass, effective December 1, 2026, following an announcement by the Malaysian government during Budget 2027.

The new framework introduces a structured renewal pathway that allows eligible pass holders to remain in Malaysia for up to four years, covering the initial validity period and any approved renewals.

Malaysia’s Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) rolls out an enhanced DE Rantau Nomad Pass framework on December 1, 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Continued eligibility and approval from the relevant authorities remain conditions of the extended stay.

New applications suspended through November 2026

As part of the shift to the new framework, MDEC has temporarily closed the submission window for new DE Rantau Nomad Pass applications from November 1 to November 30, 2026.

The window will reopen on December 1, 2026, when the enhanced framework officially comes into force.

During the transition period, renewal applications from eligible first-time renewal candidates will continue to be accepted and processed without interruption.

MDEC's Expats Service Centre said applicants seeking further details on eligibility requirements, renewal criteria, and transition arrangements can reach the office by phone at 03-8315 3106 or 03-8315 3157, or by email at expatctr@mdec.com.my.

What the enhanced framework means for digital nomads

The DE Rantau Nomad Pass, managed by MDEC, is designed for remote workers and digital professionals who wish to live and work from Malaysia.

The enhanced framework signals a wider effort by the Malaysian government to attract and retain global digital talent in the country over longer periods.

Under the previous structure, pass holders faced uncertainty around long-term stays. The new renewal pathway addresses that gap by providing a clearer and more predictable route for those wishing to extend their time in Malaysia beyond the initial validity period.

Malaysia sets age requirements for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that eigners seeking to become Malaysian citizens, with the key dividing line set at 21 years old, according to information published on the MyGovernment portal.

Source: Legit.ng