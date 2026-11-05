Greece's Ministry of Labour confirmed that employers, including Temporary Employment Agencies, can legally recruit non-EU foreigners under the "metaklisi" procedure

Greek companies wishing to hire foreign workers must submit applications through the Ministry of Migration and Asylum's online portal, paying a non-refundable fee of EUR 200 per worker

Under Law 5275/2026, Temporary Employment Agencies with a minimum share capital of EUR 1,000,000 were added as eligible direct employers of third-country nationals

Greece's Ministry of Labour and Social has laid out the full legal framework through which Greek companies can recruit workers from outside the European Union, confirming that both regular employers and Temporary Employment Agencies (TEAs) are now eligible to bring in foreign nationals for salaried, seasonal, and highly skilled roles.

The process is governed primarily by Law Greece's Migration Code, as updated by Law 5275/2026.

Greece publishes guidance on companies allowed to recruit foreign workers. Photo credit: European Parliament.

Source: UGC

Each year, the Greek Council of Ministers sets a cap on the total number of positions that can be filled by third-country nationals, covering salaried, seasonal, and highly skilled employment categories. For 2026, that cap was established under Decision No. 35 of 27 November 2025.

How Greek Companies Can Recruit Foreign Workers

Any employer seeking to hire a non-EU national must [apply electronically through the Ministry of Migration and Asylum.

The application must detail the number of vacancies, the worker's identity and nationality, the type of work, and the intended duration of employment.

A non-refundable state fee of EUR 200 per foreign worker must accompany every submission.

Approval is only granted if the application is complete and the annual quota for the relevant permit type has not been exhausted. Permit categories include employer-sponsored residence permits (Type E.4), highly skilled employment permits (Type E.1), and seasonal employment visas (Type E.5).

Under Law 5275/2026, TEAs were formally added to the list of entities permitted to sponsor foreign workers as direct employers.

To qualify, an agency must hold a minimum share capital of EUR 1,000,000, operate lawfully under Greece's Labour Code, and have no criminal proceedings related to human traffickiing against its directors.

What Foreign Workers Need to Start Employment

Once a Greek employer secures approval, the foreign national signs the employment contract before a Greek consular officer in their home country and enters Greece on a national entry visa.

The worker must then apply for a residence permit before that visa expires, submitting the request through the Ministry of Migration and Asylum's online portal.

The competent authority is required to process the application and issue a "Blue Certificate" within 40 days.

Workers recruited through the employer-invitation process, known locally as "metaklisi," are obliged to remain with their sponsoring employer for a minimum of six months.

After that period, they are free to change employers. Early changes are permitted only in cases where the employer breaches labour law, mutually agrees to terminate the contract, or unilaterally ends the employment relationship.

To begin working legally, every foreign national must obtain a Greek Tax Identification Number (AFM) and a Social Security Registration Number (AMKA), and open a local bank account for wage payments.

Greece publishes guidance on visa certificate validation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Greek authorities released specific document requirements for non-Greek nationals living in Greece who need certificate validation for Nigeria.

Applicants must submit certified copies of key personal documents, including criminal records, residence permits, and tax clearance certificates.

Source: Legit.ng