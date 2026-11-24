Adele and Simon Konecki were one of pop music's most private couples until the marriage quietly came apart. The pair began dating in 2011, welcomed a son in 2012, and married in 2018, only to separate the following year. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in March 2021. She has since said the split devastated her but insists neither of them did anything wrong.

Adele and Simon Konecki attend the 55th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adele and Simon Konecki started dating in 2011 and made their first public appearance together at the Grammy Awards in February 2012.

and made their first public appearance together at the Grammy Awards in February 2012. Their son, Angelo James Konecki, was born on 19 October 2012 , more than five years before his parents officially married.

, more than five years before his parents officially married. The couple married secretly in 2018 , despite Adele referring to Konecki as her "husband" at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

, despite Adele referring to Konecki as her "husband" at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in March 2021.

in September 2019, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in March 2021. Simon Konecki continues to co-parent Angelo with Adele and remains focused on his charity, Drop4Drop.

Profile summary

Full name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Simon Christopher Konecki Date of birth 5 May 1988 17 April 1974 Age (November 2026) 38 52 Birthplace London, England New York, USA Nationality British British Profession Singer-songwriter Charity entrepreneur, CEO Known for 21, 25, 30 Drop4Drop, Life Water Children Angelo James Konecki Angelo James Konecki; one daughter from a previous marriage Current partner Rich Paul (engaged 2024) —

Adele and Simon Konecki's relationship timeline

Adele and Simon Konecki attend the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The story of Adele and Simon Konecki begins at a turning point in both their lives. She and Konecki met as her 2011 album 21 was gaining mainstream attention. The pair started dating in 2011, and things got serious quickly, with Konecki accompanying Adele to the 54th Grammy Awards in February 2012.

Who is Simon Konecki?

Simon Christopher Konecki was born on 17 April 1974 in New York City, and his family moved to London when he was around ten years old. He was educated at Eton College before returning to the US to work in finance, reportedly as a foreign exchange broker at Lehman Brothers. He later said of that career: "I was doing well and earning a lot of money, but I got sick of that greedy and corrupted world."

In 2006, Konecki co-founded Life Water, an ethical bottled water brand in the UK, with profits from the company helping to fund Drop4Drop, his charity that provides clean water to communities in need.

Before meeting Adele, Simon was married to Clary Fisher, a fashion stylist. The couple wed in 2004, had a daughter in 2007 and divorced the following year.

Early months and tabloid controversy

Shortly after news of the relationship broke in early 2012, rumours began to circulate. Several tabloids reported that Konecki was still married when he began seeing Adele. She denied the reports in a January 2012 post on her official website, writing, "This is the first and last time I will comment on the details of my relationship with Simon." She added that he was divorced "and has been for 4 years".

In February 2012, Adele told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that she was "madly in love", a clear nod to her new relationship.

Angelo is born

Adele announced in June 2012 that they were expecting a baby and gave birth to their son, Angelo James Konecki, on 19 October 2012. Konecki was already a father, having welcomed a daughter with Clary Fisher in 2007.

Angelo's arrival capped a turbulent stretch for Adele, who had undergone laser surgery on her vocal cords in Boston in November 2011. She returned to the stage at the Grammys in February 2012, with Konecki in the audience.

The age gap question

In her December 2016 Vanity Fair cover story, Adele explained why the relationship worked for her, even with Konecki being 14 years her senior.

When I try to describe this to my friends, they don't always get it, because they go out with people that are our age, but Simon is already who he is, and I'm still becoming who I'm going to be.

The secret marriage

Adele and Simon Konecki during the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Adele famously referred to Konecki as her "husband" during the 2017 Grammy Awards, saying, "My husband and my son, you're the only reason I do it." Despite calling Simon her "husband" at the 2017 Grammys, she later revealed to British Vogue that they did not actually tie the knot until 2018.

Adele confirmed they had tied the knot in 2018, telling British Vogue: "We got married when I was 30… and then I left." She added that "the timeline the press has of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong."

Why did Adele and Simon Konecki divorce?

According to Adele, neither of them did anything "wrong" to end the relationship; she simply wasn't happy. More than two years after their split, the singer reflected on how it affected her in her November 2021 cover story for Rolling Stone, admitting that the divorce "f**king devastated" her.

Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for the CBS special Adele One Night Only in November 2021, Adele said that "the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day" was not a plan she had when she became a mum.

In the same interview, she had generous words for her ex. "I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you," she said, crediting the stability he and Angelo gave her as fame took hold.

The divorce proceedings

Adele's representatives confirmed the separation in April 2019, with the singer officially filing for divorce in September of that year. She filed, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested joint custody of their son.

Several outlets reported at the time that the couple may not have had a prenuptial agreement and that, because she filed in California, where they owned property, Konecki could have claimed a share of her earnings during the marriage. The divorce was finalised in March 2021.

In March 2021, the Associated Press reported that the pair had agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Angelo, that both had waived spousal support and that Adele would not pay child support.

Co-parenting after the split

Despite the difficulty of the divorce, Adele and Konecki have kept things civil for the sake of their son. When the separation was announced in April 2019, Adele's representatives said the pair were "committed to raising their son together lovingly."

In her British Vogue cover story, Adele explained that she and Konecki live opposite each other so that "nothing changes for Angelo" and described him as the "perfect person to have my child with". The family reportedly hosts movie nights together.

Following the divorce, Konecki has mostly stayed under the radar, though he and Adele's then-boyfriend Rich Paul watched her BST Hyde Park show from the same VIP section in July 2022, suggesting things remain amicable.

What is Simon Konecki doing now?

Konecki continues to run Drop4Drop and has kept a low profile since the split, choosing to concentrate on his business and charity work rather than public life.

Latest news

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

In November 2025, it was announced that Adele will make her acting debut in Tom Ford's Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of Anne Rice's novel, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth and Owen Cooper. At the time, AP reported the film was targeting a late 2026 release.

Speculation about a fifth album has also grown. In autumn 2026, The Scottish Sun reported that Adele was working on new music that could arrive next summer, while other reports claimed she had been recording in north London. Her management has denied reports that she has been recording with producer Paul Epworth, and no album has been announced.

According to The Scottish Sun, the record could be titled 39, though neither the title nor a release date has been confirmed.

Rich Paul, whose engagement to Adele she confirmed in August 2024, made a rare comment about their romance in June 2026 on Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast, explaining that their friendship grew because "we're all in the same circles."

Net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Adele's fortune at around $230 million, built on her record-breaking albums 19, 21, 25 and 30, her Las Vegas residency and global touring. Simon Konecki's wealth is far more modest; his exact net worth is not public, though some estimates put it at around $2 million. His income stems from:

CEO role at Drop4Drop, the clean water charity he co-founded

at Drop4Drop, the clean water charity he co-founded Co-founding Life Water , a UK-based ethical bottled water brand

, a UK-based ethical bottled water brand Previous career in investment banking and finance

FAQ

When did Adele and Simon Konecki start dating? They began dating in 2011 and went public with their relationship in early 2012 when Konecki accompanied Adele to the Grammy Awards. When did Adele and Simon Konecki get married? Adele confirmed to British Vogue in 2021 that she and Konecki officially tied the knot in 2018, even though she had called him her "husband" at the 2017 Grammys. Why did Adele and Simon Konecki divorce? Adele has said there was no wrongdoing on either side. "I was just going through the motions, and I wasn't happy," Adele told American Vogue of her decision to divorce Konecki. Do Adele and Simon Konecki have a son? Yes. In 2012, the couple welcomed their son Angelo James Konecki. What is the age difference between Adele and Simon Konecki? There is a 14-year age gap between Adele and Konecki. Simon was born in April 1974; Adele was born in May 1988. Was there a prenuptial agreement? This was never confirmed. Reports suggested there may not have been one, and the settlement terms reported by AP covered joint custody, waived spousal support and no child support. Is Simon Konecki remarried? There is no confirmed information that Simon Konecki has remarried since his divorce from Adele. Who is Adele dating now? Adele is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, having confirmed the engagement in August 2024.

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Source: Legit.ng