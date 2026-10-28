Qatar's Ministry of Labour requires all service contracts to follow a standard template covering key employment details

Workers in Qatar are legally entitled to their own signed copy of the contract they sign with an employer

The law specifies exactly what every valid service contract in Qatar must contain, including salary and work location

Workers in Qatar have the legal right to retain a personal copy of any service contract they sign with an employer, under rules set by the country's Ministry of Labour.

Every employment contract must follow the ministry's standard template. Under Article 38 of Qatar's labour regulations, the contract is produced in three copies: one held by the employer, one kept by the worker, and one filed directly with the Ministry of Labour.

Qatar labour law ensures every worker receives a personal copy of their employment contract, safeguarding rights and agreed terms. Credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

What your Qatar work contract must include

The law is clear about what every valid service contract must contain. The document must state the full name of the employer and the location of the business. It must also describe the specific type of work the employee will perform and where that work will take place.

Beyond the job description, the contract must spell out the duration of the employment arrangement. Critically, it must also set out the worker's salary in full, along with the schedule and method by which that salary will be paid.

Why this matters for workers

Having a personal copy of the contract is not merely a formality. It gives workers documentary proof of the exact terms they agreed to before travelling or beginning work, including their agreed wage and their duties. If any dispute arises between a worker and an employer over pay or working conditions, the signed contract serves as the primary reference point.

Workers are advised to read through every section of the contract carefully before signing and to confirm that all fields match what was verbally agreed during the recruitment process. Any blank sections or missing details should be queried before the contract is finalised, since the registered copy held at the ministry will reflect exactly what was signed.

Countries whose citizens can apply for 30-day visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has announced a free instant tourist visa for nationals of three countries, granting eligible travellers stays of up to 30 days at no cost. According to an official notice published by Qatar's Ministry of Interior, the duration of the visa is capped at 30 days or aligned with the traveller's hotel booking, whichever is shorter.

Source: Legit.ng