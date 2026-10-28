Qatar Publishes the Right of Employee on Work Contract, Sets Key Rules
- Qatar's Ministry of Labour requires all service contracts to follow a standard template covering key employment details
- Workers in Qatar are legally entitled to their own signed copy of the contract they sign with an employer
- The law specifies exactly what every valid service contract in Qatar must contain, including salary and work location
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Workers in Qatar have the legal right to retain a personal copy of any service contract they sign with an employer, under rules set by the country's Ministry of Labour.
Every employment contract must follow the ministry's standard template. Under Article 38 of Qatar's labour regulations, the contract is produced in three copies: one held by the employer, one kept by the worker, and one filed directly with the Ministry of Labour.
What your Qatar work contract must include
The law is clear about what every valid service contract must contain. The document must state the full name of the employer and the location of the business. It must also describe the specific type of work the employee will perform and where that work will take place.
Beyond the job description, the contract must spell out the duration of the employment arrangement. Critically, it must also set out the worker's salary in full, along with the schedule and method by which that salary will be paid.
Why this matters for workers
Having a personal copy of the contract is not merely a formality. It gives workers documentary proof of the exact terms they agreed to before travelling or beginning work, including their agreed wage and their duties. If any dispute arises between a worker and an employer over pay or working conditions, the signed contract serves as the primary reference point.
Workers are advised to read through every section of the contract carefully before signing and to confirm that all fields match what was verbally agreed during the recruitment process. Any blank sections or missing details should be queried before the contract is finalised, since the registered copy held at the ministry will reflect exactly what was signed.
Countries whose citizens can apply for 30-day visa
Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has announced a free instant tourist visa for nationals of three countries, granting eligible travellers stays of up to 30 days at no cost. According to an official notice published by Qatar's Ministry of Interior, the duration of the visa is capped at 30 days or aligned with the traveller's hotel booking, whichever is shorter.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.