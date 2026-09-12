India has published its eVisa eligibility list covering 147 countries, with roughly 35 of those being African nations

Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau were identified as the three West African countries absent from the list

India's eVisa also comes with specific passport-related restrictions that affect certain categories of travellers worldwide

India has released its official eVisa eligibility list, which includes 147 countries, and three West African nations did not make the cut.

According to information published on the Indian immigration, approximately 35 African countries appear on the list of nationalities eligible to apply for India's eVisa. However, three are conspicuously absent, making them among the few West African nations whose citizens cannot use the online application route to visit India.

India exempts 3 West African countries from its eVisa list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Indian eVisa: 3 missing West African countries

the absence from India's eVisa list means they must go through traditional visa application channels, which typically involve visiting an Indian embassy or consulate in person, rather than applying online from the comfort of home. Below are the West African countries missing from the eVisa eligibility list:

Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau

The omission is particularly notable for Nigeria, which has one of the largest populations on the continent and a sizable diaspora with strong trade, academic, and cultural ties to India.

Who else is excluded from India's eVisa

Beyond country restrictions, India's eVisa system also excludes certain categories of travellers regardless of their nationality:

Holders of diplomatic or official passports, as well as those travelling on a laissez-passer document, are not eligible. People who are endorsed on a parent's or spouse's passport are equally barred, as the system requires each traveller to hold their own separate passport. People carrying international travel documents other than a standard passport also fall outside the eligibility criteria.

The full list of eligible countries, along with the complete terms and conditions of the eVisa programme, is available on India's official visa portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian lady who was lured with sweet words by an Indian Tinder lover narrated her ordeal after reportedly escaping death.

India adds entry point for e-visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Indian government announced 11 new entry points for e-Visa holders in a statement published on August 10, 2026.

The expansion covers 2 airports and 9 land border crossings, including routes to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Pakistan.

Source: Legit.ng