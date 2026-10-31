Qatar's Ministry of Defense has announced that children of Qatari mothers and non-Qatari residents born in Qatar can now join the national service programme

Eligible applicants must meet several conditions, including holding a valid Qatar Residency Permit and being at least 18 years of age

Participants who complete the programme will receive a monthly financial incentive of up to QAR 7,000 and priority consideration for permanent residency

Qatar's Ministry of Defense has opened its national service programme to two categories of non-citizens, expanding eligibility beyond Qatari nationals for the first time under this framework.

The announcement, made via the Ministry's official X account on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, confirmed that children of Qatari mothers and non-Qatari residents born in Qatar are now eligible to enrol in the programme.

Qatar mentions the people who can join its national service programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Qatar's National Service

To be considered, applicants must meet the conditions set out by the Ministry. These include:

1. Being born in Qatar, being at least 18 years old, and holding a valid Qatar Residency Permit. Candidates must also demonstrate good conduct and a clean reputation, with no prior convictions for offences involving dishonesty or breach of trust, unless they have since been rehabilitated. Anyone previously dismissed from service is not eligible. Applicants must also pass a medical assessment and an admission interview.

2. Children of Qatari mothers applying under that category must provide additional documents, including a copy of the mother's passport and birth certificate, along with the applicant's Qatar ID, valid passport, and birth certificate. All applications are to be submitted electronically through the Ministry of Defense's official website via the recruitment section.

Qatar: Benefits for participants

The service period can extend to five years. During that time, participants receive a monthly financial incentive of up to QAR 7,000 (N2,581,900). Beyond the financial benefit, those who complete the programme will be given priority consideration for recruitment into the Qatar Armed Forces. They will also receive priority in obtaining Permanent Residency in Qatar after finishing their service, a significant draw for long-term residents seeking a more settled status in the country.

The move signals a broader approach to national service, bringing in residents with deep ties to the country, whether through birth or maternal lineage, and offering a structured pathway to both military service and long-term residency.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced 59 countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration rules.

Qatar: Foreigners eligible for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced two groups of foreign residents who can apply for permanent residency without meeting the standard conditions.

The exemption applies to non-Qatari wives of Qatari men and their children, who can apply directly. Does the length of the marriage affect eligibility? Qatar’s Ministry of Interior clarified how the rules work.

Source: Legit.ng