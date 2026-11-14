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Iceland Publishes Processing Time and Requirements for Visa Application
World

Iceland Publishes Processing Time and Requirements for Visa Application

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read

Applicants seeking an Iceland visa must appear in person to submit their documents

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• Iceland's immigration authority outlined how long the visa process takes once all paperwork is in order

• The two-week processing window applies only when no additional documentation is requested

Travellers applying for a visa to Iceland are required to submit their applications in person, according to official guidance from Icelandic immigration authorities.

Once an applicant submits a complete application with all required supporting documents, the standard processing time is approximately two weeks.

Once you submit a complete Iceland visa application with all required supporting documents, standard processing takes approximately two weeks.
Icelandic immigration authorities require travellers to submit Iceland visa applications in person rather than through postal channels or third parties. Photo credit: AFP/Getty
Source: UGC

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However, this timeline applies only when no further documentation is needed after submission. If the authorities require additional materials, the process may take longer.

What applicants must know before applying

The requirement to appear in person at the point of submission means applicants cannot rely on third parties or postal channels to lodge their applications.

Prospective travellers are advised to gather all necessary documents before attending their appointment, as incomplete submissions could affect how quickly a decision is reached.

Read also

Singapore publishes citizenship processing time for foreigners and children born abroad

Authorities have not specified the full list of required documents in this guidance, but applicants are encouraged to confirm requirements in advance to avoid delays.

Iceland sets age requirement for young foreigners seeking citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iceland has opened a citizenship pathway specifically for young foreigners who grew up in the country, outlining clear age and residency conditions that must be met before an application can proceed.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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