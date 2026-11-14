• Applicants seeking an Iceland visa must appear in person to submit their documents

• Iceland's immigration authority outlined how long the visa process takes once all paperwork is in order

• The two-week processing window applies only when no additional documentation is requested

Travellers applying for a visa to Iceland are required to submit their applications in person, according to official guidance from Icelandic immigration authorities.

Once an applicant submits a complete application with all required supporting documents, the standard processing time is approximately two weeks.

Icelandic immigration authorities require travellers to submit Iceland visa applications in person rather than through postal channels or third parties. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: UGC

However, this timeline applies only when no further documentation is needed after submission. If the authorities require additional materials, the process may take longer.

What applicants must know before applying

The requirement to appear in person at the point of submission means applicants cannot rely on third parties or postal channels to lodge their applications.

Prospective travellers are advised to gather all necessary documents before attending their appointment, as incomplete submissions could affect how quickly a decision is reached.

Authorities have not specified the full list of required documents in this guidance, but applicants are encouraged to confirm requirements in advance to avoid delays.

Iceland sets age requirement for young foreigners seeking citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iceland has opened a citizenship pathway specifically for young foreigners who grew up in the country, outlining clear age and residency conditions that must be met before an application can proceed.

Source: Legit.ng