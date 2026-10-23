Full List: 17 Countries Offering Visas on Arrival to Nigerians and How Many Days
- Nigerian passport holders can obtain visas on arrival in 17 destinations, according to IziVisas' October 2026 passport ranking
- The destinations include Mauritius, Maldives, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Madagascar, among others
- Travellers should confirm entry conditions, fees and documentation requirements before departure
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Nigerian passport holders can obtain visas on arrival in 17 countries and territories, offering travellers more options for international trips without securing a conventional visa before departure.
The list was published by IziVisas, a visa information platform, in its October 2026 ranking of destinations accessible to Nigerian citizens.
According to IziVisas, Nigerian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in the following 17 countries.
This visa is issued at the destination's border or airport, although entry conditions and documentation requirements may apply.
Full list of 17 visa-on-arrival destinations
- Burundi – Up to 30 days
- Cambodia – Up to 30 days
- Comoros – Up to 45 days
- Djibouti
- East Timor (Timor-Leste)
- Ethiopia – Up to three months
- Iran
- Lebanon
- Madagascar – Up to 90 days
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mauritius
- Palau – Up to 30 days
- Samoa
- Syria
- Tanzania
- Tuvalu – Up to one month
Also, according to IziVisas, Nigerians can travel to 24 countries visa-free; they are:
- Barbados – Up to 90 days
- Benin – Up to 90 days
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon – Up to 90 days
- Cape Verde – Up to 90 days
- Chad – Up to 90 days
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Dominica – Up to six months
- Fiji – Up to four months
- Ghana – Up to 90 days
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Kenya – Up to 60 days
- Kiribati – Up to one month
- Liberia – Up to 90 days
- Mali
- Micronesia – Up to 30 days, extendable to 60 days
- Niger
- Rwanda – Up to 30 days
- Senegal – Up to 90 days
- Sierra Leone
- The Gambia – Up to 90 days
- Togo – Up to 30 days
- Vanuatu – Up to 120 days
What Nigerian travellers should know
Although visa-on-arrival arrangements can reduce the need for advance visa applications, they do not automatically guarantee entry.
Immigration officials may require travellers to present a valid passport, proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, evidence of sufficient funds or other supporting documents.
Some destinations may also require travellers to complete an online registration or obtain prior authorisation, even where a visa is issued on arrival.
IziVisas flags online application requirements for some destinations, including Djibouti, Ethiopia and Madagascar, so travellers should verify the applicable process before departure.
US releases list of 4 countries approved for visa-free entry
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that citizens of four countries can enter the United States without obtaining a visa, although the conditions governing their travel and the permitted length of stay vary.
The countries are Canada, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.
Canadian citizens generally do not need non-immigrant visas to visit the US for tourism and certain other temporary purposes.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.