Nigerian passport holders can obtain visas on arrival in 17 destinations, according to IziVisas' October 2026 passport ranking

The destinations include Mauritius, Maldives, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Madagascar, among others

Travellers should confirm entry conditions, fees and documentation requirements before departure

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Nigerian passport holders can obtain visas on arrival in 17 countries and territories, offering travellers more options for international trips without securing a conventional visa before departure.

The list was published by IziVisas, a visa information platform, in its October 2026 ranking of destinations accessible to Nigerian citizens.

17 countries Nigerians can visit with visa on arrival Photo: Tamer Soliman

Source: Getty Images

According to IziVisas, Nigerian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in the following 17 countries.

This visa is issued at the destination's border or airport, although entry conditions and documentation requirements may apply.

Full list of 17 visa-on-arrival destinations

Burundi – Up to 30 days Cambodia – Up to 30 days Comoros – Up to 45 days Djibouti East Timor (Timor-Leste) Ethiopia – Up to three months Iran Lebanon Madagascar – Up to 90 days Malawi Maldives Mauritius Palau – Up to 30 days Samoa Syria Tanzania Tuvalu – Up to one month

Also, according to IziVisas, Nigerians can travel to 24 countries visa-free; they are:

Barbados – Up to 90 days

Benin – Up to 90 days

Burkina Faso

Cameroon – Up to 90 days

Cape Verde – Up to 90 days

Chad – Up to 90 days

Côte d’Ivoire

Dominica – Up to six months

Fiji – Up to four months

Ghana – Up to 90 days

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Kenya – Up to 60 days

Kiribati – Up to one month

Liberia – Up to 90 days

Mali

Micronesia – Up to 30 days, extendable to 60 days

Niger

Rwanda – Up to 30 days

Senegal – Up to 90 days

Sierra Leone

The Gambia – Up to 90 days

Togo – Up to 30 days

Vanuatu – Up to 120 days

Burundi, Ethiopia, Maldives: 17 destinations Nigerians can visit with visas on arrival Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What Nigerian travellers should know

Although visa-on-arrival arrangements can reduce the need for advance visa applications, they do not automatically guarantee entry.

Immigration officials may require travellers to present a valid passport, proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, evidence of sufficient funds or other supporting documents.

Some destinations may also require travellers to complete an online registration or obtain prior authorisation, even where a visa is issued on arrival.

IziVisas flags online application requirements for some destinations, including Djibouti, Ethiopia and Madagascar, so travellers should verify the applicable process before departure.

US releases list of 4 countries approved for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that citizens of four countries can enter the United States without obtaining a visa, although the conditions governing their travel and the permitted length of stay vary.

The countries are Canada, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

Canadian citizens generally do not need non-immigrant visas to visit the US for tourism and certain other temporary purposes.

Source: Legit.ng