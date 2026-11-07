Kuwait's Article 18 of the Labour Law explicitly bans unauthorised recruitment, visa trading, and hiring migrants without proper permits

The law sets strict penalties for individuals and businesses found guilty of violating Kuwait's worker recruitment rules

Migrants and employers in Kuwait face serious legal consequences for breaching the country's labour regulations

Kuwait has explicit legal provisions under its Labour Law that prohibit unauthorised recruitment activities, visa trading, and the employment of migrant workers without proper authorisation.

Article 18 of Kuwait's Labour Law serves as the primary legal instrument governing these restrictions, setting out clear boundaries for how workers can be recruited and employed within the country.

Kuwait's Article 18 prohibits unauthorised recruitment, visa trading, and illegal migrant worker employment to protect labour rights and immigration compliance. Credit: AFP via Getty

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What Article 18 prohibits

The law bars any form of recruitment that takes place outside officially approved channels. Visa trading, a practice in which residency or work visas are sold or transferred without authorisation, is among the activities explicitly outlawed under the provision.

Employing migrant workers without the required legal clearance is also a direct violation of Article 18.

This applies to both individuals and businesses operating in Kuwait, meaning employers cannot hire foreign nationals through informal arrangements that bypass the country's regulated immigration and labour processes.

Penalties for violations

Kuwait enforces strict penalties against those found in breach of these rules. Anyone involved in running unauthorised recruitment operations, trading visas, or taking on migrant workers outside the legal framework faces legal consequences under the Labour Law.

The penalties are designed to apply to all parties involved in a violation, including those who facilitate the recruitment process, those who sell or acquire visas through unofficial means, and employers who knowingly hire workers without valid authorisation.

For Nigerians and other African nationals considering work opportunities in Kuwait, understanding Article 18 is essential. Falling victim to visa traders or accepting employment through unofficial channels can expose workers to legal liability in addition to the risks they already face as undocumented migrants.

Prospective workers are advised to verify the legitimacy of any recruitment offer through Kuwait's official labour authorities before committing to any arrangement.

Kuwait publishes end-of-service benefits for workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers in Kuwait whose employment comes to an end are legally entitled to an end-of-service benefit from their employer. The amount is calculated based on how the worker is paid and how long they worked.

Source: Legit.ng