Kuwait Announces Penalties for Illegal Recruitment and Visa Trading
- Kuwait's Article 18 of the Labour Law explicitly bans unauthorised recruitment, visa trading, and hiring migrants without proper permits
- The law sets strict penalties for individuals and businesses found guilty of violating Kuwait's worker recruitment rules
- Migrants and employers in Kuwait face serious legal consequences for breaching the country's labour regulations
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Kuwait has explicit legal provisions under its Labour Law that prohibit unauthorised recruitment activities, visa trading, and the employment of migrant workers without proper authorisation.
Article 18 of Kuwait's Labour Law serves as the primary legal instrument governing these restrictions, setting out clear boundaries for how workers can be recruited and employed within the country.
What Article 18 prohibits
The law bars any form of recruitment that takes place outside officially approved channels. Visa trading, a practice in which residency or work visas are sold or transferred without authorisation, is among the activities explicitly outlawed under the provision.
Employing migrant workers without the required legal clearance is also a direct violation of Article 18.
This applies to both individuals and businesses operating in Kuwait, meaning employers cannot hire foreign nationals through informal arrangements that bypass the country's regulated immigration and labour processes.
Penalties for violations
Kuwait enforces strict penalties against those found in breach of these rules. Anyone involved in running unauthorised recruitment operations, trading visas, or taking on migrant workers outside the legal framework faces legal consequences under the Labour Law.
The penalties are designed to apply to all parties involved in a violation, including those who facilitate the recruitment process, those who sell or acquire visas through unofficial means, and employers who knowingly hire workers without valid authorisation.
For Nigerians and other African nationals considering work opportunities in Kuwait, understanding Article 18 is essential. Falling victim to visa traders or accepting employment through unofficial channels can expose workers to legal liability in addition to the risks they already face as undocumented migrants.
Prospective workers are advised to verify the legitimacy of any recruitment offer through Kuwait's official labour authorities before committing to any arrangement.
Kuwait publishes end-of-service benefits for workers
Legit.ng earlier reported that workers in Kuwait whose employment comes to an end are legally entitled to an end-of-service benefit from their employer. The amount is calculated based on how the worker is paid and how long they worked.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.