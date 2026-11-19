Travellers from visa-free Schengen countries must obtain ETIAS authorisation before entering Denmark

The requirement applies to short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period

Denmark can refuse entry to travellers who arrive without a valid ETIAS, even if they meet all other conditions

Travellers planning a trip to Denmark may need to secure an ETIAS authorisation before they can be allowed entry into the country, depending on their nationality and travel status.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is required for a specific group of travellers who currently enjoy visa-free access to Schengen Area countries.

Denmark requires ETIAS authorisation for eligible visa-free travellers planning short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Photo credit: Tacca/Getty

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The requirement is not universal — it targets a defined category of visitors rather than all foreign nationals.

Who must apply for ETIAS before going to Denmark

A traveller must submit an ETIAS application if they are not a citizen of an EU member state, hold a passport from a country that benefits from visa-free travel under the Schengen agreement, and plan a short stay of no more than 90 days within any 180-day period.

Additionally, the requirement applies to those who do not hold a valid residence permit issued by any Schengen country.

Travellers who already hold such a permit are exempt from the ETIAS process.

This means that nationals from countries such as Nigeria, who require a full Schengen visa to enter Denmark, are not affected by ETIAS.

The system is specifically designed for passport holders from countries already granted visa-free access to the Schengen zone.

Consequences of travelling without ETIAS

Travellers who arrive at Denmark's border without a valid ETIAS authorisation risk being refused entry, even if they satisfy every other entry requirement.

The authorisation must be obtained in advance of travel and cannot be processed at the point of arrival.

The ETIAS framework is part of a broader effort by European authorities to strengthen border screening across Schengen member states without introducing a full visa requirement for eligible nationals.

Duration to complete citizenship test in Denmark

Legit.ng earlier reported that Denmark has set a firm 45-minute time limit for foreigners who wish to sit the country's citizenship examination, the Danish government has announced. The test is written and must be completed individually, with no access to books, mobile phones, or any other learning materials during the session.

Source: Legit.ng