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US Increases Number of Nigerians to be Deported to 132, Publishes Names and Photos
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US Increases Number of Nigerians to be Deported to 132, Publishes Names and Photos

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The United States raised the number of Nigerians listed for deportation to 132, releasing the names and photographs of those affected
  • Among those named are individuals currently held at a facility in Oakdale, Louisiana
  • The published list includes 14 named Nigerians whose details have been made public by US authorities

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The United States government has increased the number of Nigerians earmarked for deportation to 132 and has published the names and photographs of the individuals on the list.

The move marks an escalation in US deportation activity targeting Nigerian nationals, with authorities making the identities of those facing removal publicly available.

The US deportation crackdown targets Nigerian nationals as authorities make the identities of those facing removal publicly available.
US immigration authorities expand the Nigerian deportation list to 132 individuals and publish their names and photographs. Photo credit: DHS
Source: UGC

Nigerians named on US deportation list

Among those whose names appear on the published list are:

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1. Cletus Onyali,

2. Olaolu Alabi,

3. Oyewole Balogun,

4. Adeyinka Ademokunla,

5. Kingsley Ariegwe,

6. Olugbenga Abass,

7. Kenneth Unanka,

8. Olusegun Martins,

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9. Oluwafemi Orimolade,

10. and Jeremiah Ehis.

Additional names on the list include:

11. Ayibatonye Bienzigha,

12. Akinwale Adaramaja,

13. Boluwatife Afolabi, and

14. Chinomso Ochie.

Several of the individuals are being held at a detention facility in Oakdale, Louisiana.

The decision to publish names and photographs alongside the updated figures signals a more aggressive posture from US immigration authorities towards Nigerian nationals facing removal proceedings. The total number of Nigerians on the deportation list has now reached 132.

The Nigerian government has not publicly responded to the latest development at the time of this report.

See the full names and photos on US website here.

The updated Nigerian deportation list highlights growing pressure from US immigration authorities on nationals facing removal proceedings.
Several Nigerians on the US deportation list remain detained at an immigration facility in Oakdale, Louisiana. Photo credit: Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected.

The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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