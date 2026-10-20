Malaysia's Immigration Department published a full list of persons classified as prohibited immigrants under the country's immigration law

The 15 categories cover a wide range of grounds, from financial inability to criminal convictions, forged travel documents, and political beliefs

Family members and dependants of a prohibited immigrant are also classified under the same status, regardless of their own circumstances

Malaysia's Immigration Department (IMI) has published an official breakdown of the 15 categories of foreigners who are classified as prohibited immigrants under the country's immigration law.

The list, which appears on the IMI's official website, covers a broad range of grounds on which a foreign national may be barred from entering or remaining in Malaysia.

Malaysia lists 15 categories of foreigners classified as prohibited immigrants. Photo: Getty

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Who qualifies as prohibited immigrant in Malaysia?

1. The first category targets individuals who cannot demonstrate that they have the financial means to support themselves or their dependants, or who have no confirmed employment awaiting them.

2. Related to this is a separate category covering vagrants and habitual beggars.

3. Health grounds also feature prominently. Any person who suffers from a mental disorder or a contagious disease that poses a risk to the wider community is included.

4. Anyone who refuses to submit to a medical examination when directed to do so by an immigration officer.

5. Those with criminal records are also captured by the list. A foreign national who has been convicted in any country and sentenced to imprisonment, and who has not received a full pardon, may be deemed an undesirable immigrant depending on the circumstances of the conviction.

6. Moral conduct forms another basis for classification. Persons involved in prostitiution, either as participants or those who profit from it.

7. Anyone who attempts to bring women or girls into Malaysia for immoral purposes falls within the prohibited classes.

8. Political beliefs are addressed in two separate categories. Anyone who advocates the overthrow of any government by force, supports the assassination of public officials, or teaches the unlawful destruction of property is classified as a prohibited immigrant.

9. Members of, or those affiliated with, organisations that hold or promote such views are included in a closely related category.

10. The list also covers those who have entered Malaysia unlawfully.

11. Those travelling without valid documents or on forged ones.

12. Individuals who have previously been repatriated from another country.

13. Foreign nationals flagged through official or diplomatic channels as undesirable are similarly captured.

Prohibited immigrants in Malaysia: Family members also affected

14. One of the more far-reaching provisions is the inclusion of the family and dependants of a prohibited immigrant, meaning that a person's status can affect their entire household.

15. The final category covers any member of a class of persons against whom an order to cancel a pass or permit has already been made.

Under the law, a prohibited immigrant may not enter Malaysia unless they hold a valid pass issued specifically to prohibited immigrants under designated regulations. Those who acquire prohibited status after already being in the country are required to leave.

Source: Legit.ng