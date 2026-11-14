• Georgia conducts the citizenship test free of charge for first-time applicants sitting the exam

• Applicants who need to retake the citizenship test are charged a fee of GEL 40 for each subsequent attempt

• The fee structure applies from the second sitting onward, with no exceptions noted for further retakes

Georgia charges no fee for a first attempt at the citizenship test, but applicants who do not pass on their initial sitting will need to pay GEL 40 for every subsequent attempt they make.

The first sitting of the exam is entirely free of charge.

Georgia conducts its citizenship test completely free of charge for first-time applicants while charging a flat GEL 40 fee for every subsequent retake. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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From the second attempt onwards, a flat fee of GEL 40 applies each time an applicant sits the test again.

There is no reduction for further retakes; the GEL 40 charge remains the same for the second, third, and every additional attempt.

What applicants should know before registering

For those planning to apply for Georgian citizenship, the fee arrangement means that thorough preparation before the first sitting could save money.

Since the initial exam carries no cost, applicants who pass on their first try complete the process without paying anything for the test itself.

However, failing the first attempt means that every future sitting will attract the GEL 40 fee, with no cap on how many times a person may try.

Georgia publishes citizenship test tips for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Georgia has set out clear knowledge requirements for anyone seeking to become a citizen, making it compulsory for applicants to demonstrate proficiency in the Georgian language, the country's history, and the basic principles of Georgian law before they can proceed with a citizenship application.

Source: Legit.ng