Georgia requires applicants to pass tests on the state language, national history, and legal principles before they can apply for citizenship

The test results serve as a mandatory gateway to submitting a citizenship application through official Georgian channels

Applicants can submit their citizenship applications at the Agency, Public Service Hall, or Georgian diplomatic missions abroad

Georgia has set out clear knowledge requirements for anyone seeking to become a citizen, making it compulsory for applicants to demonstrate proficiency in the Georgian language, the country's history, and the basic principles of Georgian law before they can proceed with a citizenship application.

The tests must be completed before a formal application is submitted, meaning candidates cannot begin the citizenship process without first obtaining valid results from all three assessments.

The Georgia Citizenship Test assesses applicants’ knowledge of the Georgian language, history. Credit: AFP/Getty

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What the Georgia citizenship test covers

The examination assesses three distinct areas: command of the official Georgian language, knowledge of Georgian history, and familiarity with the fundamental principles of the country's legal system.

All three sections must be passed to qualify for the next stage of the application process.

Once a candidate receives their test results, they become eligible to file a citizenship application through one of several official channels. Applications can be submitted in person at the Agency or at a Public Service Hall within Georgia.

Those living outside the country may apply through a Georgian diplomatic mission or consular office in their country of residence.

The requirement applies to all prospective citizens who must meet the knowledge threshold before the state considers their application, making the test a central part of Georgia's naturalisation process.

Entering Georgia with residence permit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Georgia has released the names of 50 countries whose citizens holding a valid visa or residence permit from those nations can travel to Georgia without applying for a separate Georgian visa.

The Georgian government grounded the policy in Article 2(1)(a) of the Law of Georgia of 8 May 2015 on Amendments to the Law of Georgia on Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons (No. 3602-ES), which authorises the approval of such a list with specific entry periods and conditions attached.

Source: Legit.ng