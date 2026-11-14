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Maldives Publishes All Work e-Visa Validity Rules for Permit Holders
World

Maldives Publishes All Work e-Visa Validity Rules for Permit Holders

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The Maldives has set clear rules linking the validity of the Work e-Visa directly to the approved Work Permit duration
  • Renewed Work Visas come with a cap that holders must factor into their employment and stay plans
  • Work Visas connected to expired Work Permit fees face a specific consequence that could affect a holder's legal status

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The Maldives has clarified the validity conditions governing its Work e-Visa, confirming that the duration of the visa will match that of the approved Work Permit attached to it.

Under the rules, a Work e-Visa does not carry an independent validity period. Instead, it runs in line with however long the accompanying Work Permit remains active.

Foreign workers extending their stay in the Maldives face a strict one-year validity cap on any renewed Work Visa, regardless of the length of their renewed Work Permit.
The Maldives clarifies that the validity of a Work e-Visa directly matches the active duration of its attached Work Permit. Photo credit: AFP/Getty
Source: Getty Images

This means that if the Work Permit expires, the Work e-Visa effectively expires alongside it.

Renewed work visas and the one-year cap

For permit holders seeking to extend their stay, renewed Work Visas come with a ceiling.

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The Maldives authorities have set a maximum validity of one year for any Work Visa issued upon renewal, regardless of how long the renewed Work Permit may run.

Workers and employers should factor this cap into their planning, particularly where long-term employment arrangements are involved.

What happens when work permit fees expire

The rules also address a specific scenario involving Work Permit fees. Where the fees linked to a Work Permit have lapsed, the associated work e-Visa will be flagged as invalid within the system.

This status is automatic and does not require a separate cancellation process, meaning affected holders could find themselves in an irregular position if permit fees are not kept current.

The guidance underscores the importance of maintaining up-to-date payments on Work Permits, as any lapse directly triggers an invalid status on the linked visa without further notice.

Read also

Indonesia announces requirements for foreigners to extend residence permit

Maldives releases 5 requirements Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Republic of Maldives grants tourist visas on arrival to travellers of all nationalities, including Nigerians, but applicants must meet five specific entry conditions before immigration clearance is granted.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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