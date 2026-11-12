The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed a minimum age condition that all foreign applicants must meet before seeking citizenship

Applicants must also satisfy a mental capacity requirement alongside the age threshold set by Maldivian authorities

It is noteworthy that the citizenship conditions are listed on the official Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs consular portal in 2026

The Republic of Maldives has set a minimum age of 21 as one of the conditions foreigners must meet when applying for citizenship, according to guidance published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry's official consular page confirms that any foreign applicant must have "attained the age of 21 and is of sound mind" before their citizenship application can be considered valid.

Maldives publishes a minimum age for foreigners hoping to gain citizenship. Photo credit: Alxpin, Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

The requirement means that no foreign national below the age of 21 is eligible to apply, regardless of any other criteria they may satisfy.

Maldives citizenship age condition

The age threshold of 21 places Maldives among countries that apply a stricter minimum age bar for naturalisation compared to those that allow applications from age 18.

The additional requirement that applicants be of sound mind suggests the country treats legal and mental capacity as equally fundamental to eligibility.

The conditions are part of the broader citizenship application framework managed through the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs consular services, which handles both Maldivian nationals and foreign applicants seeking to formalise their status in the island nation.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the full citizenship requirements on the ministry's official website to confirm all conditions before submitting an application.

Legit.ng reported that the Maldives published the requirements to get its visa on arrival.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Maldives named one country whose citizens are not permitted to visit.

Maldives: Number of hours employees can work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Maldives set a cap on the number of hours employees could be required to work.

The law specifies that this 48-hour threshold applies to regular working hours only.

Overtime worked in line with the provisions of the Act is calculated separately and does not count towards the weekly limit.

Source: Legit.ng