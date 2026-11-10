France changed its immigration rules for non-European nationals on October 30, 2026, following a decree signed on October 26

The new rules reduce the residence permit processing time and shorten the period foreign workers must stay with their first employer

Foreign nationals on temporary worker permits who lose their jobs involuntarily can now keep their right to residency under certain conditions

France has overhauled key immigration rules affecting non-European foreign workers, cutting the time authorities have to process residence permit applications and easing several restrictions tied to work authorisation.

The changes, which came into force on October 30, 2026, follow a decree signed on October 26 that brings French law in line with a European Union directive on the rights of non-EU workers living legally within member states.

Foreign workers in France get faster residence permit processing under new rules. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Alessandro Grussu

Source: Getty Images

France cuts residence permit processing time

Under the new framework, prefects must now issue a decision on most residence permit applications within 90 days. The previous deadline was four months.

In complex cases, an additional 30 days may be granted, extending the maximum processing window to 120 days.

The period during which a foreign worker is barred from switching employers after receiving initial work authorisation in France has also been cut from 12 months to six months, giving newly arrived workers more flexibility earlier in their stay.

France: What changes for temporary workers and Blue Card holders?

Foreign nationals holding a "temporary worker" residence permit and employed on fixed-term contracts can now retain their right to residency if they lose their job involuntarily.

However, the period of unemployment must not exceed three months within the validity of the permit. For workers whose previous employment involved conditions linked to human traffic'king, forced labour, or situations incompatible with human dignity, the maximum unemployment period rises to six months.

Holders of the multi-year "talent – European Blue Card" residence permit, which targets people with at least three years of higher education, also gain new protections.

If a prefect moves to withdraw or refuse renewal of this permit because an employer failed to meet obligations around social security, taxation, or workers' rights, the foreign national must now be given six months from the date of that decision to find new employment.

This window can be extended to match the remaining duration of the worker's unemployment benefit entitlement.

Separately, foreign nationals seeking an intra-company transfer residence permit, covering categories such as "ICT posted worker" and "ICT trainee," will be required to meet a minimum annual salary threshold.

The exact figure will be set by a future ministerial decree, with the aim of restricting these permits to workers with expert or managerial profiles as defined under a European directive dated May 15, 2014.

Legit.ng reported that France lists eight requirements for foreigners seeking French citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that France published an age requirement for foreigners who want to join its elite military unit.

Foreigners barred from joining the French Legion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France barred citizens of two countries from joining its French Legion.

The French government published the policy on the Foreign Legion's official recruitment website, noting that the ban is in force until further notice.

While the Legion ordinarily welcomes applicants of all nationalities, including French citizens, the current conflict has prompted an exception to that open-door approach.

Source: Legit.ng