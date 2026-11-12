Canada's immigration minister revealed a time-limited measure that could transition up to 100,000 workers and their families to permanent residence in 2027

The measure gives provinces and territories extra Provincial Nominee Programme space to retain workers already living and working in Canada

Several closed federal immigration programmes are included, meaning applicants who already applied but are still waiting can still benefit

Canada's Immigration Minister, Lena Metlege Diab, has announced that applicants stuck in several closed federal immigration programmes could still obtain permanent residence under a new time-limited measure introduced as part of Budget 2026.

The minister made the announcement on November 12, 2026, explaining that the federal government is offering provinces and territories optional, additional space to move up to a combined total of 100,000 workers and their families to permanent residence in 2027.

Canada reveals five discontinued immigration programmes with a route to PR in 2027. Photo credit: Michael M. Santiago, DuKai Photography

Source: Getty Images

The workers involved are already living in Canada and contributing to local economies and communities.

Canada PR: Closed immigration programmes whose applicants are eligible

Under the measure, provincial and territorial governments can identify workers in their jurisdictions who have already submitted permanent residence applications through several federal programmes that are no longer accepting new applicants.

The closed programmes covered include:

1. The Atlantic Immigration Programme.

2. The Start-up Visa Programme.

3. The Self-Employed Persons Programme.

4. The Agri-Food Pilot.

5. Home care worker programmes.

These applicants, who submitted their paperwork before their respective programmes shut down and are still awaiting a decision, can now be identified by provincial and territorial governments for support under the new measure.

Canada PR: How the provincial nominee programme fits in

To deliver the measure, provinces and territories will receive additional Provincial Nominee Programme allocations. Each province or territory can choose how much of the extra allocation it uses, and the spaces are intended to be used by March 31, 2027.

The government said the approach is designed to help employers hold on to skilled workers and to address labour shortages in communities across Canada, without putting significant new pressure on housing and public services, since the workers in question are already established in their communities.

Minister Diab described the measure as one focused on stability and fairness, adding that well-managed immigration tied to economic needs is central to building a stronger Canada.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada opened a new permanent residence pathway for 45,000 spouses and children of residents.

Foreigners eligible for faster Canada PR processing in 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada named five categories of foreigners eligible for faster permanent residence processing in 2027.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released the details on November 10, 2026, following a meeting on November 7 between Minister Lena Metlege Diab and leaders of the Ukrainian and Hong Kong communities in Canada.

The measure sets aside permanent resident admission spaces in 2027 to clear backlogs across several categories.

Source: Legit.ng