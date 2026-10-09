USCIS has published eligibility requirements for the Special Immigrant Juvenile classification, a pathway that can lead to a Green Card for certain children in the US

The requirements cover age, marital status, residency, and a valid juvenile court order from a US state court

Some applicants must also obtain written consent from the Department of Health and Human Services before proceeding with their case

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published the full list of conditions immigrant children must meet to qualify for Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) classification, a legal route that can lead to permanent residency in the United States.

The United States (US) government outlines the requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act and federal immigration regulations.

The US lists the conditions immigrant children must meet for the special green card route. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What is SIJ classification?

SIJ classification is a form of immigration protection designed for certain foreign-born children who are living in the US and have been subjected to abuse, neglect, or abandonment. A successful SIJ petition can make a child eligible to apply for a Green Card, granting lawful permanent residence.

The 6 conditions children must meet

According to USCIS, an applicant must fulfill all of the following requirements to be considered eligible:

1. Be under 21 years of age

2. Be currently living in the United States

3. Be unmarried

4. Hold a valid juvenile court order issued by a US state court

5. Be eligible to receive USCIS consent for the classification

6. Obtain written consent from the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where applicable

The juvenile court order is a particularly critical element of the process. It must establish that the child has been declared dependent on the court or placed in the custody of an individual or state agency, and that reunification with one or both parents is not viable due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or a similar basis under state law.

USCIS also notes that returning to the child's home country, or the country of their last habitual residence, must not be in their best interest, a determination that the juvenile court must also make.

The HHS consent requirement applies specifically to children who are in the custody of ORR, which oversees the care of unaccompanied migrant children in federal facilities across the country.

Children who meet all six conditions may file a petition with USCIS to have their SIJ classification recognised, after which they can pursue a Green Card through the employment-based fourth preference immigrant visa category.

Read the full USCIS eligibility guidance for SIJ classification.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced the income rule citizens must meet to sponsor their foreign relatives for Green Card.

Green Card for refugees: US publishes requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced seven requirements refugees must meet before applying for a US Green Card, including spending at least one year in the country.

The application can be a major step towards lasting security for refugees seeking to live and work permanently in the US. But their refugee status must still be valid, and they must meet the other eligibility rules before filing Form I-485.

Source: Legit.ng