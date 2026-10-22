The Philippine Government has announced a new visa policy for Indian nationals that took effect on 8 June 2025

Indian nationals holding valid visas from seven specific countries can enter the Philippines visa-free for 30 days under the new policy

Those entering for standard tourism purposes without qualifying visas can still enter visa-free but are limited to a 14-day stay

The Philippine Government has announced updated visa policies for Indian nationals, offering two separate visa-free entry options depending on the type of travel documents a visitor holds.

The policy, which took effect on 8 June 2025, is part of the Philippines' broader push to increase tourism from India.

The Philippines allows visa-free entry to a country whose citizens have visas from 7 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Indian travellers need to know

Under the new rules, Indian nationals can enter the Philippines visa-free for up to 14 days for tourism or business. To qualify, travellers must present a valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity, a confirmed hotel booking, proof of sufficient funds, and a return or onward ticket.

A more generous arrangement is available to Indian nationals who already hold a valid visa or residence permit from any of the following seven countries:

1. United States

2. Japan

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. Any Schengen Area country

6. Singapore

7. United Kingdom

Indian travellers who qualify under this category can enter the Philippines visa-free for up to 30 days, with only a valid passport and a return or onward ticket required.

Philippine: Key conditions to keep in mind

The Philippine Government has made clear that neither visa-free privilege can be converted into a longer visa-based stay once a traveller is already in the country. Visitors must also have no derogatory record with the Philippine Bureau of Immigration to be eligible.

Indian nationals who intend to transit through the Philippines, or who are travelling for purposes beyond short-term tourism, are required to apply for the appropriate Philippine visa through an embassy or consulate before travelling.

For full details on the policy, visit the official Philippine eVisa portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK removed visa-free access for six countries in a 2026 Asylum crackdown.

Malaysia: Countries to enjoy visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia announced visa-free entry rules for citizens of India and China, in place until 31 December 2026.

Chinese visitors must meet entry requirements, including showing a return ticket, proof of accommodation and enough funds, and submitting the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card at least three days before arrival.

Source: Legit.ng