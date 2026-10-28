Adetunji Abudu from Nigeria Yahoo boy was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston as he attempted to re-enter the United States from Istanbul

Abudu is charged alongside five co-defendants in a federal indictment alleging millions of dollars were laundered through fraud schemes targeting elderly Americans

The FBI had searched Abudu's North Providence residence back in 2019, prompting him to flee to Nigeria before his eventual capture

Adetunji Abudu, a 34-year-old Nigerian Yahoo boy who evaded American authorities for seven years, was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday night as he attempted to re-enter the United States on a flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

Abudu appeared before the US District Court in Rhode Island on October 21, 2026, and was ordered to remain in custody ahead of trial, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

A Nigerian man gets detained in the US by FBI. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nigerian man apprehended for fraud in US

A federal grand jury in Providence returned a superseding indictment naming Abudu as one of six defendants accused of laundering millions of dollars generated through a network of fraud schemes run out of Nigeria. The schemes primarily targeted elderly residents across the United States and took several forms, including online romance scams, fake sweepstakes offers, bogus rental listings, and fraudulent online shipping transactions.

Money collected from victims was allegedly channelled through bank accounts and businesses in Rhode Island, Idaho, and other states, before substantial portions were transferred to Nigeria. Members of the alleged conspiracy are also accused of using the illicit funds to purchase vehicles, which were then shipped abroad.

US: Abudu's flight and co-defendants' fates

Abudu's troubles with US law enforcement stretch back to 2019, when FBI agents executed a court-authorised search of his residence in North Providence, Rhode Island. He fled to Nigeria shortly afterward and remained a fugitive until his arrest at Logan Airport.

His five co-defendants, Dotun Olawale Alonge, Oluwaseyi Akintol, Samson Ikotun, Olabode Shaba, and Oladipup Shodipu, did not follow the same path. All five later pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, receiving sentences ranging from time served to 42 months in prison.

Assistant US Attorney John P. McAdams is prosecuting the case. FBI investigators led the inquiry, with support from the US Postal Inspection Service and police departments in Tallmadge, Ohio, and Moscow, Idaho.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US FBI released the name, age, and date of birth of another Nigerian man on its wanted list over federal charges, including bank fraud and identity theft.

US names people who can join FBI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced its citizenship rule and eight other conditions anyone must meet to be considered for a job with the FBI.

Applicants must meet every requirement before the hiring process can begin, from keeping a clean record to paying taxes and child support. One missed condition could end their chances before they even apply.

Source: Legit.ng