Houston Police Department's Vice Division carried out an adult-services operation in Southwest Houston on September 28, 2026

Three men, including two Nigerians, Sunday Okorie and Januarius Ezeike, were among those arrested during the operation

HPD has published the names and photos of all three suspects on its official Facebook page following the arrests

The Houston Police Department (HPD) has publicly named and shared photos of three men arrested during an adult-services sting operation carried out by its Vice Division in Southwest Houston, including two Nigerian nationals.

The operation took place on September 28, 2026, and HPD announced the arrests on its official Facebook page on October 3, 2026.

Two Nigerians arrested in US adult-services operation. Photo credit: Houston Chronicle, Facebook/Houston Police Department

Source: Getty Images

The post described it as a proactive adult-services operation and labelled all three suspects as "solicitors.''

US: Nigerians named among those arrested

The three men identified by HPD are Sunday Okorie, Januarius Ezeike, both Nigerian nationals, and Arron Ingram. All three face felony adult-services charges as buyers under Texas law, which criminalises the purchase of sexual services.

HPD posted the names and photographs of all three individuals above the caption describing the charges, a practice the department uses to publicly document felony adult-services arrests.

Texas law classifies the buying of sexual services as a state jail felony for a first offence, with penalties increasing for repeat offences or cases involving minors.

US arrests 2 Nigerians in Houston adult-services sting: Netizens react

The post drew attention online, particularly among Nigerian social media users who noticed the nationality of two of the suspects.

@HarryetteHE wrote:

"Our neighbors 🇳🇬 never disappoint. B)ni bia, dem dey!"

@JohnCashh commented:

"It's Nigerian on that beat."

@OlaoluOnibonoje asked:

"How does this work? Are they buying retail or wholesale?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had listed 176 Nigerians and Ghanaians for deportation.

2 Nigerians sentenced to US prison for fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had sentenced two Nigerians to prison for 15 years for fraud.

The US Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that Chijioke Odimegwu and Harafat Mogaji worked alongside a criminal network to infiltrate business email accounts and redirect payments to accounts controlled by their co-conspirators.

Both men lived in Delaware and were serving members of the United States Air Force at the time.

Source: Legit.ng