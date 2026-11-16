Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced new rules for the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) effective November 13, 2026

Under the new rules, 485 holders can no longer add family members as subsequent entrants after their visa application is submitted

Even newborn children born outside Australia cannot be added to a granted 485 visa, making same-time applications the only option

Australia has officially blocked holders of the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) from adding family members to their visa at a later stage, with the change taking effect on November 13, 2026.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed the update, which fundamentally changes the way family inclusion works for 485 applicants.

Australia shuts family addition route for a category of visa holders. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Under the previous system, family members could apply separately as subsequent entrants after the primary applicant had already lodged or been granted their visa. That option no longer exists.

What the New 485 Family Rule Means

The rule is straightforward: family members must be included in the original 485 application at the same time as the primary applicant.

It does not matter whether the family members are currently inside Australia or abroad, both the primary applicant and their family must apply simultaneously.

This requirement extends to newborn children born outside Australia. If a child is born overseas after a parent is granted their most recent Student visa or Temporary Graduate visa, that child must still be included in the 485 application at the time of lodgement.

Parents cannot add an overseas-born newborn to a visa that has already been granted.

The eligibility requirements for the primary applicant have not changed. Those who submitted their 485 applications before November 13, 2026 will be assessed under the rules that applied on the date they applied.

The ImmiAccount Warning 485 Applicants Must Not Ignore

One of the most consequential details buried in the update concerns ImmiAccount, the government's online visa application portal.

The system may still allow applicants to add family members to a 485 application even when those family members do not meet the new eligibility requirements.

The Department of Home Affairs was explicit: the ability to add someone in ImmiAccount is not confirmation that they are eligible. If a family member does not meet the requirements and their application is submitted regardless, that application will be treated as invalid.

The consequences of an invalid application are severe. An invalid visa decision cannot be reviewed through the merits review process, removing a key avenue for appeal.

If the family member's existing visa has already expired at the time of the invalid application, they may also find themselves unable to apply for any other visa.

The bottom line from the department is unambiguous: miss the simultaneous application window, and the opportunity to include family members is gone entirely.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng