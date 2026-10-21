Finland's Finnish Immigration Service opened an online portal allowing eligible foreigners to apply for a residence permit with a 14-day turnaround

Applicants must complete the process through the online service, pay the application fee, and verify their identity within five working days

The fast-track service covers specialists, start-up entrepreneurs, EU Blue Card holders, ICT permit applicants, and company managers coming to work in Finland

Finland's Finnish Immigration Service has opened an online portal through which eligible foreign workers can apply for a first residence permit and receive a decision within just two weeks.

The service, available through the Finnish Immigration Service's official website, is targeted at people coming to Finland to work in specific professional capacities.

Finland shares website to apply for 14-day fast-track residence permit. Photo credit: Aire images, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Eligible categories include specialists, start-up entrepreneurs, EU Blue Card applicants, intra-corporate transferees holding an ICT residence permit, and individuals taking up top or middle management roles in a company.

How to Apply Through Enter Finland

The entire application process runs through Enter Finland, the Finnish Immigration Service's dedicated online platform.

Applicants are required to complete the application form, attach all supporting documents, and pay the processing fee directly within the portal.

After submitting the application, the applicant must prove their identity within five working days for the fast-track timeline to remain valid.

For those applying as specialists, EU Blue Card holders, ICT permit holders, or company managers, there is an additional step involving the employer.

The employer must log into a separate platform called Enter Finland for Employers and add the terms of employment to the application within two working days of the applicant submitting their own form. Without this step, the fast-track processing cannot proceed.

It is important to note that the service applies only to first-time residence permit applications. People already living in Finland or those seeking to extend an existing permit are not eligible to use the fast-track route.

D Visa Option Available Alongside Application

Applicants using the fast-track service also have the option to apply for a D visa at the same time.

The D visa allows a successful applicant to travel to Finland immediately after a decision is made on their residence permit, rather than waiting for other travel documentation.

This makes the overall timeline from application to arrival significantly shorter for those who plan ahead.

Family members, including spouses and children, may also benefit from the fast-track processing if they submit their own applications at the same time as the primary applicant.

The Finnish Immigration Service has published a step-by-step video guide on YouTube explaining how to navigate the application process for those who want a visual walkthrough before getting started.

Finland lists 9 permit types

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Finland's immigration authority published a detailed breakdown of residence permits that grant foreigners full or limited work rights in the country.

The Finnish government listed 9 specific permit types that allow holders to work without any restrictions on employer, field, or hours.

Source: Legit.ng