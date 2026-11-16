Australia's biosecurity rules specify which food items travellers can legally carry when entering the country

Several baked goods and sweet treats fall under the permitted category, according to Australian authorities

Chocolate, confectionery, and a range of festive foods are among the items listed as allowed into Australia

Australia has published guidance on food items that travellers are permitted to bring into the country, outlining specific categories of goods that clear biosecurity requirements at the border.

Among the foods listed as allowed are biscuits, bread, cakes, and pastries. Festive items such as Christmas cake and Christmas pudding are also permitted, though cheesecakes are excluded from this category.

Australia’s biosecurity rules allow incoming travellers to carry chocolate, confectionery, biscuits, bread, cakes, and pastries through border customs. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chocolate and confectionery are separately listed as items that travellers may bring in without restriction under the current guidelines.

What travellers can bring into Australia

The permitted food list covers a range of everyday and celebratory products that commonly feature in passengers' luggage, particularly during holiday travel.

The inclusion of Christmas-themed baked goods signals that the rules account for seasonal items that many travellers carry as gifts or personal provisions.

Cheesecakes, however, do not qualify under the same exemption as other cakes and baked goods, and travellers carrying such items may face a different assessment at the border.

Australia maintains some of the strictest biosecurity rules in the world, designed to protect its unique environment and agricultural sector from the introduction of pests and diseases through imported food and plant materials.

Travellers are advised to declare all food items on arrival, as failure to do so can result in fines or other penalties, regardless of whether the item would otherwise have been permitted.

The guidance on chocolate, confectionery, and baked goods provides clarity for the many passengers who carry food products as part of their travel, helping them understand what they can legally bring through Australian customs without risk of confiscation.

Australia sets travel limits for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia has set strict travel limits on foreigners who want to apply for citizenship, with the country's Department of Home Affairs publishing the conditions applicants must satisfy before lodging a citizenship application.

Source: Legit.ng