The Malaysian army released salary figures for all ranks under the revised Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA)

Entry-level recruits earn between RM 1,710 and RM 1,930 per month depending on their academic qualifications

Senior officers at the highest levels can earn above RM 12,000 per month, with pensions and allowances on top of base pay

The Malaysian Army has published salary figures for soldiers and officers across all ranks under the revised Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

It showes monthly earnings that range from RM 1,136 for the lowest entry points to above RM 12,000 for the most senior officers.

Malaysian Army salary under the SSPA ranges from RM1,710 for entry-level recruits to over RM12,000 for senior officers, reflecting clear career progression. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Entry-level recruits and young soldiers, whose qualifications range from SPM to a diploma, earn between RM 1,710 and RM 1,930 per month as a starting salary.

Officers beginning at the Sub-Lieutenant level receive approximately RM 2,700 per month, before any additional allowances are factored in.

Malaysian army salary breakdown by level

The SSPA structures military pay into four progression levels. At Level 1, soldiers earn between RM 1,700 and RM 4,000 per month. Level 2 covers a range of RM 4,000 to RM 7,000, while Level 3 sits between RM 7,000 and RM 10,000.

At Level 4, which includes senior officers such as Majors and Colonels, monthly pay rises to between RM 10,000 and RM 12,000 or more. Across all ranks and branches, general starting salaries span from RM 1,136 to above RM 5,474, with the figure varying by role, experience, and service branch.

Benefits beyond basic pay

Active duty personnel receive a range of structural allowances on top of their base salaries, covering areas such as housing, cost of living, and role-specific stipends.

The military also provides free medical services to serving members and supports opportunities for further education and professional development.

On retirement, soldiers and officers benefit from the Armed Forces Pension Fund (ATM), which typically pays out between 50% and 60% of a member's final basic salary as a monthly pension, offering long-term financial security after service.

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Source: Legit.ng