New Zealand's government outlined strict rules for identity referees that citizenship applicants must provide as part of their application

The referee must meet several conditions, including holding a New Zealand passport and not being related to the applicant

New Zealand officials may contact the referee directly to verify the applicant's identity and cross-check details in the application

New Zealand has outlined clear requirements for the identity referee that anyone applying for citizenship must provide, including how long that referee must have known the applicant before they can qualify for the role.

According to the country's government, a valid identity referee must have known the citizenship applicant for a minimum of one year, or alternatively, since the applicant's birth. This rule establishes the foundation of the referee relationship and is non-negotiable as part of the citizenship process.

New Zealand specifies minimum period referees must know citizenship applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins/Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies as referee in New Zealand?

Beyond the minimum period of acquaintance, the government sets several additional conditions that a referee must satisfy. The person must be at least 16 years old and hold either a current or expired New Zealand passport. These two requirements are designed to ensure the referee is a verifiable New Zealand national who can legitimately vouch for the applicant.

Rules on the referee's relationship

The government is equally specific about who cannot serve in this role. A referee must not be related to the applicant by blood or through extended family. They must also live at a different residential address from the applicant. These restrictions are in place to prevent conflicts of interest and to ensure the referee's confirmation of identity is independent and credible.

What the referee must agree to

Before being named in an application, the referee must formally agree to take on the responsibility. This includes understanding that New Zealand officials may reach out to them directly to verify the applicant's identity and to confirm specific details provided in the citizenship application. The onus is therefore on the referee to remain contactable and cooperative throughout the process.

New Zealand confirms age limit for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand had set 16 years as the minimum age for foreigners applying for citizenship by grant.

However, applicants must also meet other conditions, including good character, knowledge of English, and at least 1,350 days of physical presence in the country over five years.

Source: Legit.ng