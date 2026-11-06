CAF President Patrice Motsepe sent a congratulatory message to Nigeria's Flamingos after the team made history at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco

Nigeria defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, becoming the first African team ever to reach the final of the competition

The Flamingos will face Japan in the final on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with Motsepe set to travel to Rabat to watch the match

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has praised Nigeria's U-17 Women's National Team, the Flamingos, following their historic qualification for the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

Motsepe said the Flamingos had made Africa and CAF proud with the achievement, describing it as a historic milestone for the continent.

Flamingos have reached the final of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time after defeating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final. Photo by Joern Pollex

Source: Getty Images

As seen on CAF's official website, he confirmed he would travel to Rabat, Morocco, to watch the final in person.

Nigeria reached the decider by defeating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final on Wednesday.

It is the first time an African team has advanced to the final of the competition.

Ghana finished third in 2012, and Nigeria also claimed bronze in 2022, with both sides defeating Germany in their respective third-place matches.

How Nigeria overpowered Brazil

The first half ended goalless despite Nigeria creating several chances, but the Flamingos came out transformed after the break and took control from the 56th minute onwards.

Queen Joseph opened the scoring in the 56th minute, converting an assist from Oluwakemi Adegubyi to give Nigeria the lead, All Africa reports.

The Flamingos extended their advantage in the 71st minute when Awawu Bashiru netted, with Joseph turning provider this time.

Bashiru added a third in the 80th minute, finishing off a pass from Oluebube Umejiaku to put the game beyond doubt.

Brazil pulled one back through Greise Kelly in the 89th minute, assisted by Yasmin Queiroz, but the late consolation did nothing to change the outcome.

A landmark moment for African football

The win over Brazil marks a significant turning point for African women's football.

No team from the continent had ever gone this far in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, making Nigeria's run to the final a landmark achievement not just for the Flamingos but for African football as a whole.

Motsepe's decision to attend the final in person underlines the weight of the occasion.

His presence in Rabat on Saturday will serve as a formal acknowledgement from the continent's top football body of what the Flamingos have accomplished.

What awaits Nigeria in the final

The Flamingos will face Japan in the title decider, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 18:30 local time in Rabat.

Japan secured their place in the final by defeating North Korea, the defending champions, in the other semi-final.

For Nigeria, the final represents an opportunity to go one step further than any African side has managed before.

Having already made history by reaching this stage, the Flamingos will be aiming to cap an extraordinary tournament with the ultimate prize.

FIFA sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos, who defeated Brazil 3-1 to become the first African team to reach the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final.

Now they face Japan on Saturday, with a chance to win Nigeria’s first title at the tournament and make history once again.

Source: Legit.ng