Oman's labour law grants domestic workers the right to exit a job under five specific conditions without losing their entitlements

The conditions cover situations ranging from unpaid wages and employer fraud to assault and workplace safety hazards

Workers must notify their employer before leaving to retain the right to full compensation under Article 36 of the law

Workers in Oman who find themselves in certain difficult situations on the job may legally walk away from their employment without following the standard resignation process, and still receive every benefit and payment they are owed.

Under Article 36 of Oman's domestic workers legislation, five specific circumstances allow a worker to terminate their contract and retain the right to full compensation, provided they notify the employer before doing so.

Oman domestic workers can leave their job without notice and still receive full compensation. Credit: Pool/Getty Images

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When unpaid wages justify leaving

The first condition applies when an employer fails to pay a worker's full wage for more than two consecutive months, or violates other obligations set out in the Domestic Workers Law or the employment contract.

This provision ensures workers are not financially trapped in jobs where they are not being paid what they are owed.

The second condition covers fraud at the point of hiring. If an employer or their representative deliberately misrepresented the terms of employment when the contract was signed, the worker is entitled to leave without penalty.

Assault, indecency, and safety risks

The remaining three conditions deal with more serious personal violations. Where an employer or any member of their household commits an act of indecency towards a worker, that worker may walk away and claim full compensation.

Similarly, if an employer or a family member physically attacks a worker in a way that causes harm to their body, their life, or their dignity, the worker is not obligated to serve out any notice period under the standard termination rules.

The fifth and final condition concerns workplace safety. Where a serious hazard exists that threatens a worker's health or physical wellbeing, and the employer was aware of that danger but took no steps to remove it, the worker has the right to leave and retain all due benefits.

In each of these five cases, the law requires the worker to notify the employer of the reason for leaving. That notification is what preserves their entitlement to compensation under the law.

Oman outlines 32 professions banned for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oman's Ministry of Labour expanded its list of professions off-limits to foreign workers, adding 32 roles that will now be reserved exclusively for Omani nationals across several key industries. The move is part of Oman's broader Omanisation drive, which aims to prioritise local employment across the workforce.

Source: Legit.ng