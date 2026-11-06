The Maldives Labour Law sets a clear cap on the number of hours any employee can be required to work in a single week

The law also limits how many consecutive days an employer can ask a worker to work before mandatory rest must be provided

Overtime arrangements are covered separately under the same Act and do not count toward the standard weekly hours limit

The Maldives Labour Law places a firm ceiling on weekly working hours, barring any employer from requiring employees to work more than 48 hours in a single week.

The law specifies that this 48-hour threshold applies to regular working hours only.

Maldives labour law limits regular working hours to 48 hours per week, protecting employees from excessive workloads. Credit: Allliance/Getty

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Overtime worked in line with the provisions of the Act is calculated separately and does not count towards the weekly limit.

Consecutive working days under Maldives law

Beyond weekly hours, the law also protects workers from being compelled to work more than six consecutive days without a break.

The sixth day in question refers to a day that would ordinarily be a day off or one that has been agreed upon as a rest day between the employer and employee.

Once an employee reaches that six-day threshold, the employer must provide at least 24 consecutive hours of leave before the worker can be required to return.

This provision ensures that rest periods are not broken up into shorter intervals that would deprive workers of meaningful recovery time.

The rules apply broadly across the workforce and are intended to set a baseline that employment contracts cannot fall below, regardless of the nature of the job or the terms agreed between both parties.

Eligible countries for visa on arrival in Maldives

Legit.ng earlier reported that Maldives has published a new report on its visa policy, granting nationals of some countries the privilege to travel to the country and stay for a specific period under its visa-on-arrival scheme.

While there are several countries in Africa, the Maldives grants this special visa privilege to only five African countries.

Source: Legit.ng