France Minimum Wage Rules Published with Gross Monthly Floor that All Employers Must Meet
- France updated its national minimum wage rules, setting a gross monthly floor that all employers must meet as of November 2025
- The SMIC applies to a standard 35-hour working week, with the figure set at €1,801.80 gross per month
- Collective bargaining agreements can set higher wage floors depending on an employee's category and position
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France requires all employers to pay workers at least the national minimum wage, known as the SMIC, with the current rate taking effect since last year.
The gross monthly SMIC for a standard 35-hour working week now stands at €1,801.80. No employer in France can lawfully pay a worker below this threshold, regardless of the sector or size of the business.
How collective agreements affect pay
Beyond the national floor, many workers in France are covered by collective bargaining agreements that set their own wage minimums. These agreements apply on top of the SMIC and are tied to an employee's specific classification and role within a company.
Where a collective bargaining agreement is in force, employers must apply the minimum wage it sets for each category and position. This means that even if a company already meets the SMIC requirement, it may still be obliged to pay more depending on the agreement covering its industry.
The applicable collective agreement is usually determined by the nature of the employer's business activity. Employers are expected to identify which agreement governs their workforce and ensure that every employee receives at least the minimum that agreement prescribes for their grade or job category.
In practice, this creates a two-tier wage floor in France: the SMIC as the baseline for all workers, and sector-specific minimums that can push that floor higher for workers in organised industries. Employers who fail to meet either standard risk legal liability under French labour law.
France opens pathway for foreign workers
Legit.ng earlier reported that France has introduced a dedicated multi-year residence permit to attract skilled foreign workers and self-employed individuals as part of a broader effort to boost its economic appeal.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.