• South African law grants qualifying employees three days of paid family responsibility leave per annual leave cycle

• The leave covers events such as the birth or illness of a child, or the death of a close family member

• Employers can demand proof of the event before paying out the leave, and any unused days lapse at the end of the leave cycle

South African workers who qualify under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act are entitled to three days of paid family responsibility leave per annual leave cycle, with clear rules governing who qualifies, when the leave can be used, and how it is paid.

Who qualifies for family responsibility leave

South African employees qualify for family responsibility leave when they meet BCEA requirements. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

To be eligible, an employee must have worked for the same employer for more than four months and must work at least four days a week.

Workers who do not meet both conditions fall outside the scope of this protection.

The leave may be used in three specific situations: when the employee's child is born, when the employee's child is ill, or when a close family member dies. The death provision covers a spouse or life partner, as well as a parent, adoptive parent, grandparent, child, adopted child, grandchild, or sibling.

How pay and proof work

During the leave, an employer must pay the employee the same wage they would have earned had they worked that day, with payment made on the employee's normal pay day. The leave can be taken as a full day or as a part of a day, giving workers some flexibility depending on the nature of the event.

Before releasing payment, an employer is permitted to request reasonable proof that the event actually occurred. This means a worker may be required to produce documentation such as a birth certificate, a medical certificate, or a death notice before the paid days are confirmed.

Any unused family responsibility leave does not carry over to the next cycle. If an employee does not use all three days within the annual leave cycle in which they accrued, those days lapse.

Collective agreements between employers and employee representatives can change the number of days granted or adjust the circumstances under which the leave applies, provided such agreements are properly negotiated and documented.

Rules on how employers must pay severance in South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa's Labour Relations Act sets specific rules on when and how employers must pay severance to workers let go due to operational requirements.

Source: Legit.ng