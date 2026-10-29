Saudi Arabia published the official salary scale for workers holding industrial or agricultural certificates under a Royal Decree

The scale covers three qualification levels, with basic salaries ranging from SAR 1,470 to SAR 2,070 per month

Workers can earn up to SAR 3,795 at the top qualification level after accumulating 15 years of experience

Saudi Arabia has disclosed the official salary structure for workers in the industrial and agricultural sectors, covering three levels of educational qualification and setting out the maximum earnings workers can reach over a 15-year career.

The figures are governed by Royal Decree No. A/23, issued on 20 March 1432 AH, and include a 15% cost-of-living allowance built into every tier of the scale.

Saudi Arabia publishes industrial and agricultural salary scales with a 15% cost-of-living allowance and experience-based pay progression. Credit: Johan10/Getty

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Salary scale (including 15% cost-of-living allowance as per Royal Decree)

Industrial or Agricultural Intermediate Certificate

Basic Salary: 1,470

Experience Allowance: 95

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 2,895

Intermediate Certificate + 2-Year Industrial or Agricultural Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,725

Experience Allowance: 95

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,150

Industrial or Agricultural Secondary Certificate, or Intermediate Certificate + 3-Year Industrial or Agricultural Diploma

Basic Salary: 2,070

Experience Allowance: 115

Maximum Years of Experience: 15

Maximum Salary: 3,795

Salary breakdown by qualification level

Workers who hold an Industrial or Agricultural Intermediate Certificate start on a basic monthly salary of SAR 1,470, with an experience allowance of SAR 95 added per qualifying year. After reaching the maximum of 15 years of recognised experience, the total monthly salary rises to SAR 2,895.

Those who combine an Intermediate Certificate with a two-year Industrial or Agricultural Diploma receive a higher starting point of SAR 1,725 per month, with the same experience allowance of SAR 95. At the 15-year ceiling, their total monthly salary reaches SAR 3,150.

The top tier of the scale applies to workers holding an Industrial or Agricultural Secondary Certificate, or an Intermediate Certificate paired with a three-year Industrial or Agricultural Diploma. These workers begin on SAR 2,070 per month and receive an experience allowance of SAR 115 per qualifying year, reaching a maximum monthly salary of SAR 3,795 after 15 years of service.

Saudi Arabia changes work permit rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has set new limits on the number of work visas that businesses can obtain, with the rules varying based on how long a company has been in operation. Under the revised framework, businesses that have been running for less than two years are restricted to a maximum of five work visas.

Source: Legit.ng