Saudi Arabia Publishes Full Salary Scale for Foreign Health Workers
- Saudi Arabia's official payroll for health positions includes a 15% Cost of Living Allowance granted under Royal Order No. A/23
- The salary structure covers physicians, dentists, pharmacists, specialists, and health assistants across different qualification levels
- Workers from developed countries earn significantly higher basic salaries than those from developing countries under the Saudi pay scale
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Saudi Arabia has released the official salary structure for foreign health workers employed in its public health sector, covering roles from resident physicians to health assistants, with pay rates varying based on qualifications and the country where those qualifications were obtained.
The payroll, issued under Royal Order No. A/23 dated 20 March 1432 AH, includes a 15% Cost of Living Allowance built into all figures.
A key feature of the structure is that workers who trained in developed countries earn considerably more than those from developing countries at the same job level.
Full list of payroll of health positions in Saudi Arabia
ICC announces 5 West African countries whose citizens can apply for its available International jobs
Including 15% Cost of Living Allowance
(As per Royal Order No. A/23 dated 20/03/1432 AH)
1. Physicians and Dentists
1.1 Resident Physician
Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 4,600
Experience Bonus: SAR 230
Maximum Salary: SAR 8,050
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 6,900
Experience Bonus: SAR 460
Maximum Salary: SAR 13,800
Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine + Minimum 1-Year Diploma
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 7,420
Experience Bonus: SAR 380
Maximum Salary: SAR 13,120
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 9,655
Experience Bonus: SAR 585
Maximum Salary: SAR 18,430
1.2 Deputy Physician
Qualification: Master's Degree in Medicine (or equivalent), minimum 2 years of study after Bachelor's degree
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 9,260
Experience Bonus: SAR 505
Maximum Salary: SAR 16,835
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 15,355
Experience Bonus: SAR 865
Maximum Salary: SAR 28,330
Qualification: PhD in Medicine (or equivalent), minimum 3 years of study
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 10,755
Experience Bonus: SAR 530
Maximum Salary: SAR 18,705
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 17,940
Experience Bonus: SAR 900
Maximum Salary: SAR 31,440
1.3 Consultant Physician
Qualification: PhD in Medicine (or equivalent), minimum 3 years of study
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 12,145
Experience Bonus: SAR 665
Maximum Salary: SAR 22,120
Basic Salary: SAR 25,625
Experience Bonus: SAR 1,105
Maximum Salary: SAR 42,200
2. Pharmacists
2.1 Pharmacist
Qualification: Bachelor's Degree
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 2,415
Experience Bonus: SAR 175
Maximum Salary: SAR 5,040
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 4,830
Experience Bonus: SAR 345
Maximum Salary: SAR 10,005
2.2 Senior Pharmacist
Qualification: Master's Degree
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 3,335
Experience Bonus: SAR 175
Maximum Salary: SAR 5,960
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 6,670
Experience Bonus: SAR 345
Maximum Salary: SAR 11,845
2.3 Consultant Pharmacist
Qualification: PhD
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 4,140
Experience Bonus: SAR 230
Maximum Salary: SAR 7,590
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 7,455
Experience Bonus: SAR 415
Maximum Salary: SAR 13,680
3. Specialists (Other Than Physicians)
3.1 Specialist
Qualification: Bachelor's Degree
Applicable specialties:
Social Specialist
Hygiene Specialist
Physiotherapist
Optometrist
Nutritionist
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 2,415
Experience Bonus: SAR 175
Maximum Salary: SAR 5,040
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 8,455
Experience Bonus: SAR 605
Maximum Salary: SAR 17,530
3.2 Senior Specialist
Qualification: Master's Degree
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 3,335
Experience Bonus: SAR 175
Maximum Salary: SAR 5,960
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 10,340
Experience Bonus: SAR 535
Maximum Salary: SAR 18,365
3.3 Consultant Specialist
Qualification: PhD
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 4,140
Experience Bonus: SAR 230
Maximum Salary: SAR 7,590
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 11,925
Experience Bonus: SAR 665
Maximum Salary: SAR 21,900
3.4 Specialist (Additional Category)
Qualification: Bachelor's Degree
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 4,110
Experience Bonus: SAR 295
Maximum Salary: SAR 8,535
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 8,455
Experience Bonus: SAR 605
Maximum Salary: SAR 17,530
4. Health Assistants
4.1 Health Assistant
Qualification: Secondary School + Minimum 1-Year Diploma
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 1,985
Experience Bonus: SAR 115
Maximum Salary: SAR 3,710
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 3,970
Experience Bonus: SAR 185
Maximum Salary: SAR 6,745
4.2 Health Assistant (Higher Diploma Category)
Qualification: Secondary School + Minimum 3-Year Diploma
Developing Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 2,935
Experience Bonus: SAR 115
Maximum Salary: SAR 4,660
Developed Countries:
Basic Salary: SAR 10,560
Experience Bonus: SAR 415
Maximum Salary: SAR 16,785
Note
Salaries include the 15% Cost of Living Allowance granted under Royal Order No. A/23.
Experience requirements must be fulfilled after obtaining the required academic qualification.
The classification between developing-country qualifications and developed-country qualifications follows the Saudi regulations governing employment of non-Saudis in public health positions.
Allowances for foreign workers in Saudi Arabia
Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has detailed the full range of allowances and compensation packages that foreign workers employed through the Ministry are entitled to receive, covering air travel, housing, furnishings, and monthly transportation.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.