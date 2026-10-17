Saudi Arabia's official payroll for health positions includes a 15% Cost of Living Allowance granted under Royal Order No. A/23

The salary structure covers physicians, dentists, pharmacists, specialists, and health assistants across different qualification levels

Workers from developed countries earn significantly higher basic salaries than those from developing countries under the Saudi pay scale

Saudi Arabia has released the official salary structure for foreign health workers employed in its public health sector, covering roles from resident physicians to health assistants, with pay rates varying based on qualifications and the country where those qualifications were obtained.

The payroll, issued under Royal Order No. A/23 dated 20 March 1432 AH, includes a 15% Cost of Living Allowance built into all figures.

Saudi Arabia health payroll structure covering physicians, pharmacists, specialists, and health assistants with updated salary scales. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A key feature of the structure is that workers who trained in developed countries earn considerably more than those from developing countries at the same job level.

Full list of payroll of health positions in Saudi Arabia

Including 15% Cost of Living Allowance

(As per Royal Order No. A/23 dated 20/03/1432 AH)

1. Physicians and Dentists

1.1 Resident Physician

Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 4,600

Experience Bonus: SAR 230

Maximum Salary: SAR 8,050

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 6,900

Experience Bonus: SAR 460

Maximum Salary: SAR 13,800

Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine + Minimum 1-Year Diploma

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 7,420

Experience Bonus: SAR 380

Maximum Salary: SAR 13,120

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 9,655

Experience Bonus: SAR 585

Maximum Salary: SAR 18,430

1.2 Deputy Physician

Qualification: Master's Degree in Medicine (or equivalent), minimum 2 years of study after Bachelor's degree

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 9,260

Experience Bonus: SAR 505

Maximum Salary: SAR 16,835

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 15,355

Experience Bonus: SAR 865

Maximum Salary: SAR 28,330

Qualification: PhD in Medicine (or equivalent), minimum 3 years of study

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 10,755

Experience Bonus: SAR 530

Maximum Salary: SAR 18,705

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 17,940

Experience Bonus: SAR 900

Maximum Salary: SAR 31,440

1.3 Consultant Physician

Qualification: PhD in Medicine (or equivalent), minimum 3 years of study

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 12,145

Experience Bonus: SAR 665

Maximum Salary: SAR 22,120

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 25,625

Experience Bonus: SAR 1,105

Maximum Salary: SAR 42,200

2. Pharmacists

2.1 Pharmacist

Qualification: Bachelor's Degree

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 2,415

Experience Bonus: SAR 175

Maximum Salary: SAR 5,040

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 4,830

Experience Bonus: SAR 345

Maximum Salary: SAR 10,005

2.2 Senior Pharmacist

Qualification: Master's Degree

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 3,335

Experience Bonus: SAR 175

Maximum Salary: SAR 5,960

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 6,670

Experience Bonus: SAR 345

Maximum Salary: SAR 11,845

2.3 Consultant Pharmacist

Qualification: PhD

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 4,140

Experience Bonus: SAR 230

Maximum Salary: SAR 7,590

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 7,455

Experience Bonus: SAR 415

Maximum Salary: SAR 13,680

3. Specialists (Other Than Physicians)

3.1 Specialist

Qualification: Bachelor's Degree

Applicable specialties:

Social Specialist

Hygiene Specialist

Physiotherapist

Optometrist

Nutritionist

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 2,415

Experience Bonus: SAR 175

Maximum Salary: SAR 5,040

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 8,455

Experience Bonus: SAR 605

Maximum Salary: SAR 17,530

3.2 Senior Specialist

Qualification: Master's Degree

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 3,335

Experience Bonus: SAR 175

Maximum Salary: SAR 5,960

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 10,340

Experience Bonus: SAR 535

Maximum Salary: SAR 18,365

3.3 Consultant Specialist

Qualification: PhD

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 4,140

Experience Bonus: SAR 230

Maximum Salary: SAR 7,590

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 11,925

Experience Bonus: SAR 665

Maximum Salary: SAR 21,900

3.4 Specialist (Additional Category)

Qualification: Bachelor's Degree

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 4,110

Experience Bonus: SAR 295

Maximum Salary: SAR 8,535

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 8,455

Experience Bonus: SAR 605

Maximum Salary: SAR 17,530

4. Health Assistants

4.1 Health Assistant

Qualification: Secondary School + Minimum 1-Year Diploma

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 1,985

Experience Bonus: SAR 115

Maximum Salary: SAR 3,710

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 3,970

Experience Bonus: SAR 185

Maximum Salary: SAR 6,745

4.2 Health Assistant (Higher Diploma Category)

Qualification: Secondary School + Minimum 3-Year Diploma

Developing Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 2,935

Experience Bonus: SAR 115

Maximum Salary: SAR 4,660

Developed Countries:

Basic Salary: SAR 10,560

Experience Bonus: SAR 415

Maximum Salary: SAR 16,785

Note

Salaries include the 15% Cost of Living Allowance granted under Royal Order No. A/23.

Experience requirements must be fulfilled after obtaining the required academic qualification.

The classification between developing-country qualifications and developed-country qualifications follows the Saudi regulations governing employment of non-Saudis in public health positions.

Allowances for foreign workers in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has detailed the full range of allowances and compensation packages that foreign workers employed through the Ministry are entitled to receive, covering air travel, housing, furnishings, and monthly transportation.

Source: Legit.ng