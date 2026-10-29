Uruguay XXI announced a new fast-track procedure to speed up temporary residency approvals for skilled foreign workers

The abbreviated process targets investors, technicians, managers and other staff linked to exporting companies in Uruguay

Foreign nationals already in Uruguay and those applying from abroad can both access the new visa facilitation scheme

Uruguay has introduced a fast-track residency pathway designed to attract skilled foreign workers, with the country's investment promotion agency, Uruguay XXI, leading the initiative.

The scheme targets temporary residencies, which cover stays longer than six months but shorter than two years. Under the new arrangement, the National Directorate of Migration (DNM) will process these applications within an abbreviated timeframe using a tool officially designated as Fast-track.

Uruguay launches a fast-track residency program to help export-focused companies hire skilled foreign workers more efficiently. Photo credit: AFP via Getty

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Who qualifies for fast-track residency

The accelerated process applies to investors, operators, technicians, managers, and middle managers who are employed by companies with export activities, whether those businesses are locally based or international in scope. Applicants may submit their requests either from within Uruguay or from their home country.

Uruguay XXI said the requirements each applicant must meet will vary depending on their country of origin, though the agency did not publish a universal checklist that applies across all nationalities.

Uruguay's broader push to attract talent

The fast-track mechanism sits within a wider effort by Uruguay to draw skilled professionals from abroad. Uruguay XXI positioned the initiative as a direct response to the demand from export-oriented businesses for quicker access to foreign talent, removing administrative delays that previously slowed down the residency approval process for workers in this category.

Applicants seeking visa facilitation alongside temporary residency can access both through the same procedure, according to Uruguay XXI's guidance on the scheme.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Uruguay has published a clear set of rules outlining the goods that are either entirely banned or subject to special licensing requirements before they can enter the country.

Source: Legit.ng