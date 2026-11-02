The South African Presidential Handbook, dating back to 2015, outlines specific benefits extended to the president's spouse and dependent children

Medical care for the president's family is provided entirely through the South African National Defence Force's military health services

The state also offers logistical support to help the president and spouse manage the day-to-day school arrangements of dependent children

South Africa's Presidential Handbook outlines the specific privileges extended to the families of sitting presidents, including the children and spouse of the head of state.

The handbook, which dates to 2015, details two key categories of benefits available to the president's spouse and dependent children while the president remains in office.

South Africa publishes details of state support for president’s dependent children. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RAJESH JANTILA

Source: Getty Images

Medical care provided through military health services

According to the handbook, the president's spouse and dependent children are entitled to full medical and health care services at no personal cost from the moment the president assumes office. These services are delivered through the Surgeon-General via the South African Military Health Services, a division of the South African National Defence Force.

The handbook states:

"Upon assuming office, and whilst in office, the President and his or her spouse and dependent children receive all medical and health care services from and at the cost of the Surgeon-General through the SA Military and Health Services (SAMHS) of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)."

Logistical support for school-going children

Beyond healthcare, the state also steps in to ease the everyday responsibilities that come with raising school-going children while holding the country's highest office.

The handbook outlines that reasonable logistical support is made available to the president and spouse to assist with daily arrangements related to dependent children who are still in school.

The document reads:

"The state provides reasonable support to the President and his or her spouse to assist with the day-to-day logistical arrangements of dependent school-going children."

The two benefits together reflect how South Africa formally accounts for the personal and family demands placed on a sitting president, ensuring that healthcare and practical childcare logistics do not become additional burdens during a term in office.

South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published its visa exemption list, naming 22 African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa in 2026.

The permitted stay ranges from 30 to 90 days, depending on the traveller's nationality and passport type.

Source: Legit.ng