Abdulganiy Faridah Oladunni, 21, graduated from Fountain University in 2026 with First Class Honours in Nursing Science

The graduate revealed she never failed a single course throughout her five years at the university, despite considering quitting several times

She also won two plaques for being the best student in two separate nursing specialisations during her time at the university

Abdulganiy Faridah Oladunni, a 21-year-old Nursing Science graduate of Fountain University, has taken to social media to celebrate finishing her degree with a First Class Honours and a CGPA of 4.51 out of 5.00.

The young graduate, who goes by @Honeyreedah on X, announced her achievement publicly and also revealed she received a distinction alongside her first-class result, having enrolled at the university in 2021 and completed the programme in 2026.

Nigerian graduate who never failed a course wins 2 nursing awards. Photo Source: Twitter/Honeyreedah

Source: Twitter

She won best student in two specialisations

Beyond her impressive CGPA, Faridah walked away from Fountain University with two plaques recognising her as the best student in her cohort across two fields.

Writing on X, @Honeyreedah said:

"I've never gotten a plaque before, so I went and got two yesterday. Best in medical-surgical nursing. Best in mental health and psychiatric nursing."

During a brief exchange with Legit.ng, she provided further details about her academic journey, confirming:

"I gained admission into Fountain University in 2021 and graduated in 2026. I graduated with First Class Honours with a CGPA of 4.51/5.00."

What inspired her nursing career?

Faridah also opened up about what drew her to nursing in the first place, pointing to both a personal calling and a family influence.

"My inspiration came from different sources. I always knew I wanted to be in healthcare; I enjoy comforting others. My decision to study Nursing specifically was inspired by my aunt, who is also a nurse. She made the profession so intriguing that from a young age, I knew I wanted to follow that path," she said.

She was candid, however, about how demanding the journey was, acknowledging that a perfect record did not mean an easy ride.

"I never failed a course, but I considered giving up a handful of times. Nursing is quite physically and emotionally demanding, and it takes a lot of self-awareness and determination to stay grounded," she added.

Read the post she shared below:

Trinity University student bags first class at 20

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady, Debbie, celebrated graduating from Trinity University with a first-class degree in Accounting and a CGPA of 4.81.

She also emerged as the second-best graduating student in her department after gaining admission at the age of 16.

Source: Legit.ng