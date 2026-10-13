Nigerian passport holders must obtain a visa before travelling to the UAE for tourism, as they are not eligible for visa-free entry or a visa on arrival

Dubai's GDRFA lists a 30-day single-entry tourist visa at AED 200 and a 60-day visa at AED 300, both subject to an additional 5% VAT

Applicants need a valid passport, a recent photograph and supporting documents, with processing times estimated at 48 hours through GDRFA channels

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Nigerian passport holders planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for tourism must secure the correct visa before departure, as ordinary Nigerian passports do not qualify for visa-free entry or a visa on arrival.

Applications can be submitted through UAE-based airlines, licensed hotels, authorised travel agencies or relevant UAE government channels.

Nigerians travelling to Dubai: UAE visa fees, documents and application process Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The UAE government's official visa guidance confirms that an electronic visa is the entry option for holders of ordinary Nigerian passports.

How much a UAE visa costs for Nigerians

The price of a UAE tourist visa varies depending on how long the traveller plans to stay and which channel they use to apply. Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) publishes the following fees for single-entry tourist visas: AED 200 for a 30-day visa and AED 300 for a 60-day visa. Both figures attract an additional 5% VAT.

Travellers using private online platforms should check whether additional service charges apply beyond the government fee.

The GDRFA estimates a processing time of 48 hours for its single-entry tourist visa service, although this is a general estimate and does not guarantee that every application will be processed within that period.

Documents and steps required to apply

The GDRFA's official tourist visa requirements list a personal photograph and a copy of the applicant's passport as the basic documents.

Depending on the visa category and application channel, applicants may also need to provide:

A valid Nigerian passport, typically with at least six months of remaining validity.

A recent colour passport photograph.

A completed visa application form.

A return or onward travel ticket.

Valid health or travel medical insurance.

Proof of accommodation or a hotel booking.

To apply, travellers should first confirm the appropriate visa category for their trip and then select a verified application channel, such as an airline, licensed hotel or authorised agency.

After completing the application form with accurate personal and passport details, they must upload the required documents, pay the applicable fee and use the reference provided to track their application.

The UAE government advises applicants to verify that any travel agency or tour operator is legitimate before sending money or sharing passport details.

UAE: Visa application steps for Nigerian travellers Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

What to know before travelling

Holding an approved visa does not guarantee entry into the UAE. Immigration officers may request passports, visas and supporting documents during airline check-in and at the border.

Travellers should ensure that all passport details match the information on the approved visa.

A tourist visa covers only the activities permitted under its conditions. It does not authorise the holder to work in the UAE or undertake activities that require a separate permit.

Nigerians are advised to confirm all entry requirements with a UAE authority or authorised provider before booking non-refundable flights or accommodation.

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Source: Legit.ng