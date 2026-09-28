Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the full list of on-arrival visa categories available to foreigners at the airport

The visa types range from tourist visas lasting 30 or 90 days to specialised categories for truck drivers, seafarers, and newborns

GCC residents and their companions also have dedicated visa-on-arrival options under Qatar's entry framework

Qatar's government has officially published the complete list of visa-on-arrival categories that foreigners can access when entering the country, making clear that no advance visa application is required for eligible travellers.

The information, published on the Qatar government website by the Ministry of Interior, confirms that several immediate visa options are granted directly at the airport.

Qatar lists 9 visa-on-arrival options foreigners can get. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Florian Gaertner/STRINGER

Source: Getty Images

Full list of Qatar's visa-on-arrival categories

According to the website:

"The Ministry of Interior offers a number of immediate on-arrival visas that are granted at the airport to enter the country without the need to obtain a visa in advance."

Qatar currently offers nine distinct visa-on-arrival types, each designed to accommodate a specific category of traveller. The complete list published by the Ministry of Interior is as follows:

1. Tourist visa (90 days)

2. Tourist visa (30 days)

3. Common tourist visa for 33 countries

4. Visa for GCC residents and their accompaniers

5. Visa for accompaniers of GCC citizens

6. On-arrival visa for truck drivers from GCC countries

7. Visa for newborn babies 8. Visa for seafarers

9. Business visa (in accordance with the terms and conditions)

What the categories cover

The list covers a notably broad range of travellers. Standard tourists have two duration options, with the longer 90-day category offering considerably more flexibility for extended stays. A separate common tourist visa applies specifically to nationals of 33 countries, though the government website does not expand on which nations qualify within this category.

Gulf Cooperation Council residents and citizens are also well catered for, with two dedicated categories covering both residents travelling with companions and citizens whose companions require entry documentation. Truck drivers from GCC nations crossing into Qatar have their own designated visa type as well.

Beyond tourism and commerce, the list also includes more niche provisions. A visa category exists specifically for newborn babies, catering for infants born to foreign nationals who require documentation upon entry. Seafarers arriving by sea also have a dedicated on-arrival option, while a business visa rounds out the list, subject to the Ministry's stated terms and conditions.

The publication of this breakdown offers a clearer picture of Qatar's entry policies for foreigners planning visits to the country.

Qatar lists countries eligible for tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior released the official list of 34 nationalities eligible for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries.

The visa is issued free of charge to eligible travellers, but applicants must have a passport valid for at least six months and a confirmed return or onward ticket.

Source: Legit.ng