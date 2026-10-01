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Full List: 7 Countries, Regions Whose Citizens Can Enter Qatar With a Residence Permit
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Full List: 7 Countries, Regions Whose Citizens Can Enter Qatar With a Residence Permit

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Qatar has opened its e-Travel Authorization to nationals from 7 countries and regions who hold a valid residence permit or visa
  • The countries and regions include the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Schengen countries, and GCC countries
  • Qatar published the eligibility details on its official website, outlining the criteria for nationals to benefit from the arrangement

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Qatar has extended its e-Travel Authorization to nationals from seven countries and regions, allowing them to enter the country using a valid residence permit or visa issued elsewhere.

The Qatari government confirmed the arrangement on its official website, specifying the exact nationalities and regions that qualify for this travel privilege.

Qatar grants e-Travel Authorization to citizens of 7 countries
Qatar allows citizens of 7 countries to enter with residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/ Boarding1Now
Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Qatar's e-Travel Authorization

According to the website, the following countries and regions are covered under the scheme:

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The official statement on the website reads:

"The e-Travel Authorization is granted to any nationalities holding a valid residence permit or visa in the following countries."

Read also

US releases list of 22 countries whose citizens are eligible for Global Entry programme

1. United Kingdom

2. United States of America

3. Canada

4. Australia

5. New Zealand

6. Schengen countries

7. GCC countries

What the Qatar e-Travel Authorization means

The key condition for eligibility is that travellers must hold a valid residence permit or visa issued by one of the listed countries or regions.

This means a Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, or any other national living or working legally in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or any Schengen or Gulf Cooperation Council country could potentially qualify for the e-Travel Authorization to visit Qatar.

The arrangement is particularly relevant for Africans in the diaspora, many of whom hold residence permits in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, or the United Arab Emirates and frequently travel across the Middle East and beyond.

Qatar names countries eligible for free visa

Read also

Full list: 8 countries whose citizens can travel to Uzbekistan without visa for unlimited period

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar’s Ministry of Interior had released a list of 34 nationalities eligible for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries.

Eligible travellers must have a passport valid for at least six months and a confirmed return or onward ticket, while the visa itself cannot be extended.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
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