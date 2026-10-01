Qatar has opened its e-Travel Authorization to nationals from 7 countries and regions who hold a valid residence permit or visa

The countries and regions include the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Schengen countries, and GCC countries

Qatar published the eligibility details on its official website, outlining the criteria for nationals to benefit from the arrangement

Qatar has extended its e-Travel Authorization to nationals from seven countries and regions, allowing them to enter the country using a valid residence permit or visa issued elsewhere.

The Qatari government confirmed the arrangement on its official website, specifying the exact nationalities and regions that qualify for this travel privilege.

Qatar allows citizens of 7 countries to enter with residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/ Boarding1Now

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Qatar's e-Travel Authorization

According to the website, the following countries and regions are covered under the scheme:

The official statement on the website reads:

"The e-Travel Authorization is granted to any nationalities holding a valid residence permit or visa in the following countries."

1. United Kingdom

2. United States of America

3. Canada

4. Australia

5. New Zealand

6. Schengen countries

7. GCC countries

What the Qatar e-Travel Authorization means

The key condition for eligibility is that travellers must hold a valid residence permit or visa issued by one of the listed countries or regions.

This means a Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, or any other national living or working legally in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or any Schengen or Gulf Cooperation Council country could potentially qualify for the e-Travel Authorization to visit Qatar.

The arrangement is particularly relevant for Africans in the diaspora, many of whom hold residence permits in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, or the United Arab Emirates and frequently travel across the Middle East and beyond.

Qatar names countries eligible for free visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar’s Ministry of Interior had released a list of 34 nationalities eligible for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries.

Eligible travellers must have a passport valid for at least six months and a confirmed return or onward ticket, while the visa itself cannot be extended.

Source: Legit.ng